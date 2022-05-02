US labor department reaches out to HBCU grads

"A lot of our minorities who attend HBCUs aren't aware of the opportunities to work in the federal government," Griffith said. "Even as a young person, I thought the federal government was a far reach for me and it's a whole lot closer than a lot of people think."

It’s graduation season and as recent grads try to determine what career path to take, one agency headquartered here in Washington, D.C. wants them to consider looking at federal government careers.

As part of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau, along with other agencies across the department, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is reaching out to recent HBCU grads.

Roxanne Griffith, a regional administrator with the Women’s Bureau says they’re looking for HBCU grads with all types of degrees.

“For example, if someone happens to go to school for women’s studies, that would be beneficial to the Women’s Bureau,” Griffith says.

She also says political science is also a great degree to have when entering into a career with the federal government, but they’re also looking for people with business, economics and STEM degrees.

“A lot of our minorities who attend HBCUs aren’t aware of the opportunities to work in the federal government,” she said. “Even as a young person, I thought the federal government was a far reach for me and it’s a whole lot closer than a lot of people think.”

The agency has been holding webinars and career events to inform students and parents about resources and opportunities within the federal government.

The next opportunity coming up DOL Open Career Fair will be June 24 starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until 7:00 pm. To find out more, visit USA Jobs.