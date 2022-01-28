GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel 68, Denbigh 5 Broadwater Academy 36, Gateway Christian 13 Catholic High School of Va Beach 55,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 68, Denbigh 5

Broadwater Academy 36, Gateway Christian 13

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 39

Deep Run 31, Mills Godwin 29

Glen Allen 62, Hermitage 37

Hampton 68, Warwick 39

J.I. Burton 50, Rye Cove 26

Norfolk Academy 69, Frank Cox 20

Norview 73, Booker T. Washington 31

Phoebus 62, Heritage-Newport News 56, OT

Princess Anne 80, Bayside 23

St. Catherine’s 52, Collegiate-Richmond 31

StoneBridge School 43, Portsmouth Christian 32

Tallwood 46, Kellam 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

