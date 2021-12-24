Framingham State University announces its new preident

An administrator with a commitment to educational and social equity has been selected as the next president of Framingham State University.

The Massachusetts school’s trustees in a statement Thursday said Nancy Niemi will take over as the school’s eighth president on July 1 pending approval from the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education.

Trustee and search committee Chair Kevin Foley said Niemi’s passion and vision for the future set her apart from the other finalists. Niemi, currently provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, replaces current President F. Javier Cevallos.

