Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 61, Eastern View 50
Atlee 64, J.R. Tucker 32
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Bayside 55
Colonial Forge 67, Wakefield 62
Douglas Freeman 81, Clover Hill 60
E.C. Glass 64, Charlottesville 50
First Christian 78, James River-Midlothian 67
First Colonial 61, Hickory 50
Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43
Highland-Warrenton 90, Church Hill Academy 64
Isle of Wight Academy 72, Amelia Academy 26
Lakeland 40, Norcom 27
Landstown 76, Princess Anne 35
Menchville 72, Phoebus 55
Midlothian 68, Hermitage 59
Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30
Nansemond-Suffolk 77, StoneBridge School 11
Norfolk Academy 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 39
Orange County 65, Madison County 60
Park View-Sterling 63, Rappahannock County 57
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Northwood 48
Peninsula Catholic 84, Hampton Christian 35
Prince George 62, Mills Godwin 53
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 47
Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46
Seton School 83, Heights, Md. 78
Sherando 47, James Wood 43
St. Annes-Belfield 82, Flint Hill School 69
Tandem Friends School 41, The Covenant School 39
Wakefield School 82, Quantico 16
Walsingham Academy 84, Portsmouth Christian 59
Washington-Lee 60, Chantilly 44
West Springfield 59, Annandale 53
Western Branch 79, Norfolk Christian School 29
Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62
Woodside 65, Kecoughtan 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.