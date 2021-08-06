2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Masks required indoors at Virginia community colleges

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 10:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Community college students and staff in Virginia will be required to wear masks while indoors.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in a letter to college presidents Wednesday that the system will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That guidance includes layered prevention strategies and vaccinated people wearing masks in settings with substantial levels of transmission.

He said all 23 of Virginia’s community colleges serve localities with substantial or high transmission rates in recent days.

DuBois said he will revisit the mandate when needed. The system isn’t requiring students or staff to be vaccinated, unlike most of the state’s four-year colleges.

