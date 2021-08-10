Delaware governor orders masks in public and private schools

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is imposing a mask mandate for all public and private school students…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is imposing a mask mandate for all public and private school students and staff in Delaware effective next Monday.

The indoor mask mandate announced Tuesday applies to everyone kindergarten age or older, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate also extends to child care homes and centers for everyone kindergarten age and older.

Carney says state employees and visitors to Delaware government facilities also must wear masks indoors starting Monday.

Additional vaccination and testing requirements for state employees and others are expected to be announced in the coming days.

