Capital One donates Wilmington building to DSU

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 10:54 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Capital One is donating a six-story building on Wilmington’s waterfront to Delaware State University.

News outlets report that the 35,000-square-foot building valued at around $4.7 million house the university’s school for graduate, adult, and continuing education students, an incubation hub and  its workforce development center.

Capital One stopped using the 146-year-old building in late 2018 as it consolidated its Wilmington workforce.

The donation returns Delaware’s only historically Black college and university to Wilmington for the first time in about 10 years.

It coincides with the university’s expansion into downtown Dover with its acquisition of Wesley College and transition into DSU Downtown.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

