VCU makes vaccination mandatory for students on campus

Virginia Commonwealth University said Monday that vaccination will be required for all students who will be on campus for the fall semester.

The school said that includes students who live, study or work on campus — though exceptions will be made for those with religious or health reasons.

Students attending fall classes have until July 15 to submit their immunization to University Student Health Services.

More information on religious and health exemptions is available at the school website. Those who are exempted will have to follow these precautions: wearing a mask; routine surveillance testing; completing daily health checks; and continuing to follow public safety measures including quarantine procedures.

Entry Pass requirements will still be followed for all students, but it will default to a green check for vaccinated students.

The school said survey results showed strong support for the vaccination move among students, parents, faculty and staff.

Vaccine appointments can be made through University Student Health Services.