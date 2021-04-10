CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
University of Virginia dedicates enslaved workers memorial

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 6:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A memorial to enslaved workers who built the University of Virginia has been dedicated, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its official unveiling.

The Daily Progress reports that a prerecorded dedication ceremony aired Saturday for the University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, which was finished in 2020.

The memorial commemorates more than 4,000 enslaved and free laborers who built and worked at the university in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Students led the initial push for a memorial more than a decade ago.

