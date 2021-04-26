See the 2021 best public high schools

Explore the highest-ranked high schools. The best public high schools can help students envision their goals and reach their college…

The best public high schools can help students envision their goals and reach their college or career aspirations. U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2021 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2018-2019 school year. These 25 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.

25. Whitney High School

Location: Cerritos, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 681

Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

Learn more about Whitney High School.

24. International Academy of Macomb

Location: Clinton Township, Michigan

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 491

Student-teacher ratio: 98:1

Learn more about the International Academy of Macomb.

23. BASIS Oro Valley

Location: Oro Valley, Arizona

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 230

Student-teacher ratio: N/A

Learn more about BASIS Oro Valley.

22. Brooklyn Technical High School

Location: Brooklyn, New York

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 5,934

Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

Learn more about Brooklyn Technical High School.

21. International School of Beaverton

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 381

Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

Learn more about the International School of Beaverton.

20. The Early College at Guilford

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 199

Student-teacher ratio: 25:1

Learn more about The Early College at Guilford.

19. Central Magnet School

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 819

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about Central Magnet School.

18. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

Location: Philadelphia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 463

Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

Learn more about the Julia R. Masterman Secondary School.

17. University High School (Tucson)

Location: Tucson, Arizona

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1097

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

Learn more about University High School.

16. Tesla STEM High School

Location: Redmond, Washington

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 601

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

Learn more about Tesla STEM High School.

15. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 247

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Learn more about the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School.

14. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 513

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Learn more about Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School.

13. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 359

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Learn more about The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG).

12. Townsend Harris High School

Location: Flushing, New York

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,183

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

Learn more about Townsend Harris High School.

11. Oxford Academy

Location: Cypress, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 795

Student-teacher ratio: 29:1

Learn more about Oxford Academy.

10. Signature School

Location: Evansville, Indiana

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 390

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

Learn more about Signature School.

9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,098

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.

8. BASIS Chandler

Location: Chandler, Arizona

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 291

Student-teacher ratio: N/A

Learn more about BASIS Chandler.

7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School

Location: Hendersonville, Tennessee

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 232

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Learn more about Merrol Hyde Magnet School.

6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 846

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about Sumner Academy of Arts and Science.

5. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)

Location: Miami

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 247

Student-teacher ratio: 41:1

Learn more about the School for Advanced Studies (SAS).

4. Payton College Preparatory High School

Location: Chicago

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,153

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Learn more about Payton College Preparatory High School.

3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada

Location: Reno, Nevada

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 125

Student-teacher ratio: 5:1

Learn more about The Davidson Academy of Nevada.

2. Academic Magnet High School

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 655

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about Academic Magnet High School.

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,781

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Learn more about Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

Learn more about the top high schools.

For more Best High Schools rankings and data, check out the top STEM schools and find rankings by state and metro area. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.

See the 2021 Best Public High Schools originally appeared on usnews.com