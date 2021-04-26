See the 2021 best public high schools

Explore the highest-ranked high schools.
The best public high schools can help students envision their goals and reach their college or career aspirations. U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2021 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2018-2019 school year. These 25 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.
25. Whitney High School
Location: Cerritos, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 681
Student-teacher ratio: 26:1
Learn more about Whitney High School.
24. International Academy of Macomb
Location: Clinton Township, Michigan
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 491
Student-teacher ratio: 98:1
Learn more about the International Academy of Macomb.
23. BASIS Oro Valley
Location: Oro Valley, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 230
Student-teacher ratio: N/A
Learn more about BASIS Oro Valley.
22. Brooklyn Technical High School
Location: Brooklyn, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 5,934
Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
Learn more about Brooklyn Technical High School.
21. International School of Beaverton
Location: Beaverton, Oregon
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 381
Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
Learn more about the International School of Beaverton.
20. The Early College at Guilford
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 199
Student-teacher ratio: 25:1
Learn more about The Early College at Guilford.
19. Central Magnet School
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 819
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Central Magnet School.
18. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
Location: Philadelphia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 463
Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
Learn more about the Julia R. Masterman Secondary School.
17. University High School (Tucson)
Location: Tucson, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1097
Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
Learn more about University High School.
16. Tesla STEM High School
Location: Redmond, Washington
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 601
Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
Learn more about Tesla STEM High School.
15. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 247
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
Learn more about the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School.
14. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
Location: Montgomery, Alabama
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 513
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
Learn more about Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School.
13. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 359
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
Learn more about The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG).
12. Townsend Harris High School
Location: Flushing, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,183
Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
Learn more about Townsend Harris High School.
11. Oxford Academy
Location: Cypress, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 795
Student-teacher ratio: 29:1
Learn more about Oxford Academy.
10. Signature School
Location: Evansville, Indiana
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 390
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
Learn more about Signature School.
9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,098
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.
8. BASIS Chandler
Location: Chandler, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 291
Student-teacher ratio: N/A
Learn more about BASIS Chandler.
7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School
Location: Hendersonville, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 232
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
Learn more about Merrol Hyde Magnet School.
6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 846
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Sumner Academy of Arts and Science.
5. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)
Location: Miami
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 247
Student-teacher ratio: 41:1
Learn more about the School for Advanced Studies (SAS).
4. Payton College Preparatory High School
Location: Chicago
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,153
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
Learn more about Payton College Preparatory High School.
3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
Location: Reno, Nevada
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 125
Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
Learn more about The Davidson Academy of Nevada.
2. Academic Magnet High School
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 655
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Academic Magnet High School.
1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,781
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
Learn more about Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Learn more about the top high schools.
For more Best High Schools rankings and data, check out the top STEM schools and find rankings by state and metro area. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.
Top 25 public high schools
1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
2. Academic Magnet High School
3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
4. Payton College Preparatory High School
5. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)
6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science
7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School
8. BASIS Chandler
9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
10. Signature School
11. Oxford Academy
12. Townsend Harris High School
13. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
14. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
15. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
16. Tesla STEM High School
17. University High School (Tucson)
18. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
19. Central Magnet School
20. The Early College at Guilford
21. International School of Beaverton
22. Brooklyn Technical High School
23. BASIS Oro Valley
24. International Academy of Macomb
25. Whitney High School
More from U.S. News
Magnet Schools vs. Charter Schools: Differences Explained
How to Graduate From High School Early
IB vs. AP: Discover the Differences
See the 2021 Best Public High Schools originally appeared on usnews.com