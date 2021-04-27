Metro areas with the most top-ranked high schools in the US

See the top metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings. While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can…

While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can also stand out for education quality. Using the same methodology as the U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings, schools are grouped into metro areas according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Following standards set by the federal Office of Management and Budget, this means a metro area may include neighboring cities in other states. In all, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,860 public high schools. The top 40 metro areas — which spread from coast to coast — represent those with the highest proportions of schools ranking among the top 25% nationally. Read on to learn more, starting in reverse order with those with the lowest proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally.

Kansas City

Ranked schools: 111

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 37

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (6)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Kansas City.

Las Vegas

Ranked schools: 57

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 19

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Advanced Technologies Academy (135)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Las Vegas.

Cleveland

Ranked schools: 97

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 33

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Solon High School (172)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Cleveland.

Akron, Ohio

Ranked schools: 38

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 13

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34.2%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Hudson High School (410)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Akron.

Columbus, Ohio

Ranked schools: 104

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 36

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34.6%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Bexley High School (164)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Columbus.

Albany, New York

Ranked schools: 45

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 16

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 35.6%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Bethlehem Central Senior High School (901)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Albany.

Worcester, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 64

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 23

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 35.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: The Bromfield School (210)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Worcester.

Tampa, Florida

Ranked schools: 77

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 28

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36.4%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Plant High School (615)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Tampa.

Cincinnati

Ranked schools: 101

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 37

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36.6%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Walnut Hills High School (112)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Cincinnati.

Springfield, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 41

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 15

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36.6%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (40)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Springfield.

Sacramento, California

Ranked schools: 103

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 38

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: West Campus High School (222)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Sacramento.

Baltimore

Ranked schools: 100

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 37

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Eastern Technical High School (132)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Baltimore.

Rochester, New York

Ranked schools: 74

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 28

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37.8%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Pittsford-Mendon High School (193)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Rochester.

Denver

Ranked schools: 161

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 61

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (67)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Denver.

Buffalo, New York

Ranked schools: 63

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 24

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.1%

Highest-ranked school nationally: City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park (178)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Buffalo.

Minneapolis

Ranked schools: 176

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 67

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.1%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Math and Science Academy (99)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Minneapolis.

Virginia Beach

Ranked schools: 55

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 21

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.2%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Grassfield High School (842)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Virginia Beach.

Atlanta

Ranked schools: 193

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 74

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (9)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Atlanta.

Austin, Texas

Ranked schools: 81

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 31

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) (41)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Austin.

Dallas

Ranked schools: 303

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 116

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) (13)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Dallas.

San Diego

Ranked schools: 138

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 53

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38.4%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Preuss School UCSD (76)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Diego.

New York

Ranked schools: 1,016

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 401

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39.5%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Townsend Harris High School (12)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in New York.

Jacksonville, Florida

Ranked schools: 48

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 19

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39.6%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Stanton College Preparatory School (77)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Jacksonville.

Houston

Ranked schools: 224

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 89

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39.7%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Carnegie Vanguard High School (42)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Houston.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Ranked schools: 62

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 25

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 40.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: City High Middle School (31)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Grand Rapids.

Madison, Wisconsin

Ranked schools: 43

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 18

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Middleton High (523)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Madison.

Chicago

Ranked schools: 326

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 139

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 42.6%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Payton College Preparatory High School (4)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Chicago.

Orlando, Florida

Ranked schools: 64

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 28

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 43.8%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Osceola County School of Arts (298)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Orlando.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Ranked schools: 50

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 22

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 44%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Raleigh Charter High School (100)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Raleigh.

Seattle

Ranked schools: 113

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 50

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 44.2%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Tesla STEM High School (16)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Seattle.

Milwaukee

Ranked schools: 80

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 38

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 47.5%

Highest-ranked school nationally: High School of Health Sciences (206)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Milwaukee.

Washington, D.C.

Ranked schools: 190

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 92

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 48.4%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (1)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Washington, D.C.

Boston

Ranked schools: 219

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 107

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 48.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Boston Latin School (36)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Boston.

Miami

Ranked schools: 174

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 85

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 48.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: School for Advanced Studies (SAS) (5)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Miami.

San Francisco

Ranked schools: 161

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 82

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 50.9%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Mission San Jose High (71)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Francisco.

Hartford, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 76

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 39

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51.3%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Connecticut IB Academy (494)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Hartford.

McAllen, Texas

Ranked schools: 60

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 31

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51.7%

Highest-ranked school nationally: IDEA McAllen College Preparatory (125)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in McAllen, Texas.

Los Angeles

Ranked schools: 500

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 270

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 54%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Oxford Academy (11)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Los Angeles.

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 40

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 24

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 60%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Darien High School (201)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Bridgeport.

San Jose, California

Ranked schools: 63

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 40

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 63.5%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early College Academy (110)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Jose.

Explore the highest-ranked high schools.

Families can explore the overall 2021 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools rankings. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.

Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/27/21: This slideshow has been updated with data from the 2021 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings.