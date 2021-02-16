Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Gateway Christian 22
Fairfax Christian 73, Seton School 55
Hampton Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 52
Steward School 73, Richmond Christian 63
Virginia Academy 77, Christ Chapel Academy 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Johnson County, Tenn. 47
SPIRIT Home School 44, Tabernacle Baptist 23
St. John Paul the Great 55, Oakcrest 33
TEACH Homeschool 42, Bethel Christian School 32
___
