Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Gateway Christian 22 Fairfax Christian 73, Seton School 55 Hampton Christian 71, Portsmouth…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Gateway Christian 22

Fairfax Christian 73, Seton School 55

Hampton Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 52

Steward School 73, Richmond Christian 63

Virginia Academy 77, Christ Chapel Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Johnson County, Tenn. 47

SPIRIT Home School 44, Tabernacle Baptist 23

St. John Paul the Great 55, Oakcrest 33

TEACH Homeschool 42, Bethel Christian School 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.