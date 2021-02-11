CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Christopher Newport University in midst of large outbreak

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 8:26 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Officials at Christopher Newport University say the school is in the middle of its largest wave of COVID-19 cases this school year, and one official says the outbreak is the result of students ignoring protocols.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports that as of Wednesday, 129 students and six employees at Christopher Newport had active cases.

On average, 171 students were in quarantine each day last week, or about 3.5% of the student body.

In a letter to students and employees on Monday, vice president for student affairs Kevin Hughes blamed the rising numbers on students not following rules instead of the return to in-person classes.

