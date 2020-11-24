HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Education News » DSU to make changes…

DSU to make changes to sexual assault investigation process

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 10:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware State University has agreed to make changes to its sexual assault investigation process following a student protest.

A sophomore at the university held a march on campus last week after she spoke about her sexual assault and how it was handled by the school.

After the march, the university’s Student Government Association Integrity Administration met with DSU President Tony Allen and other administrators to call for immediate change in procedures.

The Delaware State News reports that the university committed to enhanced funding to the Sexual Assault Response advocate program and also plans to work with the student government association to develop a comprehensive prevention plan.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up