Virginia Tech looks to spring for more in-person classes

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech say they hope to have more in-person classes in a spring semester that will be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Roanoke Times reports school officials say all courses will be online for the first four days of classes, which begin Jan. 19. The university said this will help with a gradual move-in of residential students and orderly COVID-19 surveillance testing.

Though classes may be in person, the school says there will also be online or a mix of both based on professors’ needs.

The university added that “every effort will be made” to get on a path toward returning to in-person instruction.

