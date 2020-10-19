CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Virginia Tech looks to spring for more in-person classes

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 3:39 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech say they hope to have more in-person classes in a spring semester that will be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Roanoke Times reports school officials say all courses will be online for the first four days of classes, which begin Jan. 19. The university said this will help with a gradual move-in of residential students and orderly COVID-19 surveillance testing.

Though classes may be in person, the school says there will also be online or a mix of both based on professors’ needs.

The university added that “every effort will be made” to get on a path toward returning to in-person instruction.

