Howard County Public Schools bans hate symbols from properties

The school system has banned the Confederate flag, swastikas and other symbols it deems as "promoting hatred" from school property.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Maryland school system has banned the Confederate flag, swastikas and other symbols it deems as “promoting hatred” from school property.

The Baltimore Sun reports the ban established by Howard County Public Schools applies to clothing, vehicles and at school-related events.

The county’s board of education unanimously approved the ban Oct. 8 in a modification to the school system’s bullying, harassment and intimidation policy, as well as in the student code of conduct. Read the full policy here.

Superintendent Michael Martirano said the modification is important because the school system’s policies should “evolve with new realities.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.