U.Md. renames admin. building after state Sen. Miller

The University of Maryland will rename its main administrative building to honor the longest-serving state Senate president in U.S. history.

Maryland Sen. Thomas V. “Mike” Miller (D-Calvert) will have his name cemented at his alma mater’s campus through the Thomas V. Miller Jr. Administration Building. The University System of Maryland Board of Regents approved the naming in May.

In his role as Senate president, Miller helped pass legislation in 1988 that designated the University of Maryland’s College Park campus as the state’s flagship institution and push state funding for higher learning to the university.

Outgoing University President Wallace Loh said in a news release that Miller’s work “over the course of three decades, for the students, the faculty and the staff of UMD” was enough to honor him with the naming that will be seen by future generations to come to the College Park campus.

“Every year, tens of thousands of Terps will cross McKeldin Mall, inspired by Senator Miller’s unwavering commitment to propelling our university forward,” President-Designate Darryll J. Pines said. “His name will remind us all of his unwavering pursuit of service to the great state of Maryland and to the world.”

Miller is also credited for gathering state support for dozens of university projects, including the Bioscience Research Building, XFINITY Center, the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, the Physical Sciences Complex and Cole Field House.

“I want to thank everybody who made this possible, especially my wife of 55 years who I met here on the College Park campus,” Miller said. “We’ve been together ever since. This is our home away from home and I am very grateful for this honor.”

Miller attended the university after graduating from Surrattsville High School in Clinton. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1964 and his law degree in 1967.

He was elected to become Senate president before the 1987 session of the Maryland General Assembly session, and held onto the role for over 30 years.

In October, Miller said he was stepping down from the Senate president role as he battles prostate cancer. He continues to perform his state senator duties as he receives chemotherapy treatments.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in the news release that Miller continues to be a leader for the legislature and the state, calling the dedication by the university “a fitting tribute to a lifetime of selfless service.”

It is not the first time the university has honored Miller. He was the recipient of the Tyser Medallion Award for Outstanding Service to the University of Maryland. He was named Outstanding Alumnus, and is in both the university and athletics department’s Halls of Fame.