Roanoke College plans layoffs, spending cuts due to virus

ROANOKE, Va. — Roanoke College has announced plans to lay off 14 employees and make other cuts to reduce spending by $6 million, saying it has suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roanoke Times reports the budget cuts are scheduled to begin on July 1.

According to a news release, the cuts also will include leaving open positions unfilled, suspending contributions to employee retirement plans and reducing salaries and operating expenses.

School spokeswoman Teresa Gereaux says the 14 staff positions are from several departments around campus, and the school says operation budgets will be reduced across campus.

