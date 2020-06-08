Montgomery Co. students honored with star-studded virtual graduation

Sunday night, students in Montgomery County, Maryland, were recognized during a virtual graduation for their accomplishments.

It’s been a tough year for high school graduates.

On Sunday night, students in Montgomery County, Maryland, were recognized during a virtual graduation for their accomplishments. From Olympic gold medalists to comedians and local politicians, the MCPS class of 2020 received shout outs and encouragement.

The event kicked off with The Star-Spangled Banner and a message from MCPS superintendent, Jack Smith.

“This is your day and your time, congratulations. Your families are so proud of you today,” Smith said, acknowledging the unexpected turn of events this school year and encouraging students to “look for the serendipity” in life as they continue to take on life’s challenges.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and council members also shared videos recognizing students’ resilience throughout the year.

The keynote speaker, world renowned chef Jose Andres, encouraged students to proudly acknowledge their hard work, adding, “When we look back on this historic time, people will ask you what you did in the pandemic of 2020, the recession and the uprising against racial injustice. You can probably reply ‘I graduated high school.'”

Students also heard from MCPS alumni, including Olympic gold medalists Dominque Dawes, Helen Maroulis and Haley Skarupa. Former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Ben Jealous and comedian Lewis Black also shared messages of encouragement.

Students thanked their teachers for their commitment to uplifting students.

“The greatest lesson I will take with me from Walter Johnson is that if we can overcome our perceived limitations, we can achieve anything,” one graduate said.

Students then received their virtual diplomas and the names of more than 12,000 graduates were displayed before they moved their tassels and tossed their caps.

The ceremony wrapped up with a video montage of students walking across the stage. Each high school will host its own graduation ceremony this week. See a full list below:

Monday, June 8

Clarksburg High School at 10 a.m.

Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents at 10 a.m.

Thomas S. Wotton High School at noon.

Damascus High School at 2 p.m.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School at 4 p.m.

Col. Zadok Magruder High School at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

Winston Churchill High School at 10 a.m.

Poolesville High School at noon.

Albert Einstein High School at 2 p.m.

Quince Orchard High School at 4 p.m.

Rockville High School at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Paint Branch High School at 10 a.m.

Seneca Valley High School at noon.

Wheaton High School at 2 p.m.

James Hubert Blake High School at 4 p.m.

Northwest High School at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 11

Sherwood High School at 10 a.m.

Montgomery Blair High School at noon.

Walter Johnson High School at 2 p.m.

Springbrook High School at 4 p.m.

Northwood High School at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 12