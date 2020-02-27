Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL= Class 6= Region A= Quarterfinal= James River-Midlothian 74, Cosby 56 Landstown 81, Oscar Smith 68 Thomas…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

James River-Midlothian 74, Cosby 56

Landstown 81, Oscar Smith 68

Thomas Dale 53, Franklin County 31

Western Branch 70, Kellam 49

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Green Run 70, Kempsville 52

Princess Anne 51, Maury 47

Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

King’s Fork High School 68, Menchville 67

Woodrow Wilson 102, Smithfield 69

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Courtland 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 56

Huguenot 107, Chancellor 67

Louisa 66, George Wythe-Richmond 52

Monacan 98, Eastern View 48

Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Hopewell 70, Norcom 55

Lakeland 117, Park View-South Hill 49

Petersburg 51, Tabb 37

Phoebus 51, Lafayette 37

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

John Marshall 91, TJ-Richmond 57

Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Colonial Beach 61, Northampton 53

Mathews 54, Lancaster 37

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Episcopal 67, St. Annes-Belfield 54

Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Bishop Ireton 63

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 91, Benedictine 55

Trinity Episcopal 84, Cape Henry Collegiate 76

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge School 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 41

Highland-Warrenton 81, Miller School 68

Middleburg Academy 70, Steward School 66

Norfolk Collegiate 76, Hargrave Military 74

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48

Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia Academy 49

Life Christian 84, Carlisle 52

The Covenant School 50, Fairfax Christian 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lebanon 53, Central – Wise 36

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Cosby 58, Thomas Dale 24

James River-Midlothian 72, Franklin County 32

Landstown 62, Grassfield 21

Western Branch 66, Kellam 48

Class 5=

Region A=

Quartefinal=

Kempsville 69, Indian River 52

Quarterfinal=

Norview 68, Bethel 21

Class 4=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Eastern View 53, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52

Hanover 56, Louisa 41

King George 53, Powhatan 36

Monacan 72, Chancellor 27

Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Booker T. Washington 58, New Kent 44

Hopewell 61, Norcom 32

Lakeland 63, Lafayette 30

Park View-South Hill 53, York 35

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Poquoson 53, Amelia County 45

TJ-Richmond 58, King William 53

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Gate City 45, Virginia High 35

Ridgeview 51, Richlands 23

Union 56, Marion 43

Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Lancaster 64, Northampton 50

Rappahannock 43, West Point 30

Region B=

Semifinal=

Riverheads 63, Cumberland 22

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ireton 57, Episcopal 41

Bishop O’Connell 67, St. Gertrude 34

Paul VI Catholic High School 57, Collegiate-Richmond 28

St. Annes-Belfield 68, Flint Hill School 38

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Highland-Warrenton 61, The Covenant School 27

Miller School 61, Seton School 47

Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Trinity Christian School 22

Steward School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 39

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Life Christian 60, Carlisle 23

New Covenant 56, Walsingham Academy 41

Richmond Christian 56, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 26

Veritas Collegiate Academy 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25

