Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
James River-Midlothian 74, Cosby 56
Landstown 81, Oscar Smith 68
Thomas Dale 53, Franklin County 31
Western Branch 70, Kellam 49
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Green Run 70, Kempsville 52
Princess Anne 51, Maury 47
Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
King’s Fork High School 68, Menchville 67
Woodrow Wilson 102, Smithfield 69
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Courtland 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 56
Huguenot 107, Chancellor 67
Louisa 66, George Wythe-Richmond 52
Monacan 98, Eastern View 48
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Hopewell 70, Norcom 55
Lakeland 117, Park View-South Hill 49
Petersburg 51, Tabb 37
Phoebus 51, Lafayette 37
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
John Marshall 91, TJ-Richmond 57
Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Colonial Beach 61, Northampton 53
Mathews 54, Lancaster 37
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Episcopal 67, St. Annes-Belfield 54
Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Bishop Ireton 63
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 91, Benedictine 55
Trinity Episcopal 84, Cape Henry Collegiate 76
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge School 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Highland-Warrenton 81, Miller School 68
Middleburg Academy 70, Steward School 66
Norfolk Collegiate 76, Hargrave Military 74
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48
Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia Academy 49
Life Christian 84, Carlisle 52
The Covenant School 50, Fairfax Christian 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lebanon 53, Central – Wise 36
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Cosby 58, Thomas Dale 24
James River-Midlothian 72, Franklin County 32
Landstown 62, Grassfield 21
Western Branch 66, Kellam 48
Class 5=
Region A=
Quartefinal=
Kempsville 69, Indian River 52
Quarterfinal=
Norview 68, Bethel 21
Class 4=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Eastern View 53, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
Hanover 56, Louisa 41
King George 53, Powhatan 36
Monacan 72, Chancellor 27
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Booker T. Washington 58, New Kent 44
Hopewell 61, Norcom 32
Lakeland 63, Lafayette 30
Park View-South Hill 53, York 35
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Poquoson 53, Amelia County 45
TJ-Richmond 58, King William 53
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Gate City 45, Virginia High 35
Ridgeview 51, Richlands 23
Union 56, Marion 43
Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Lancaster 64, Northampton 50
Rappahannock 43, West Point 30
Region B=
Semifinal=
Riverheads 63, Cumberland 22
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ireton 57, Episcopal 41
Bishop O’Connell 67, St. Gertrude 34
Paul VI Catholic High School 57, Collegiate-Richmond 28
St. Annes-Belfield 68, Flint Hill School 38
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Highland-Warrenton 61, The Covenant School 27
Miller School 61, Seton School 47
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Trinity Christian School 22
Steward School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 39
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Life Christian 60, Carlisle 23
New Covenant 56, Walsingham Academy 41
Richmond Christian 56, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 26
Veritas Collegiate Academy 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25
