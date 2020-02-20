Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Denbigh Baptist 14 Bishop O’Connell 72, Bishop Ireton 62 Blue Ridge School 80,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Denbigh Baptist 14

Bishop O’Connell 72, Bishop Ireton 62

Blue Ridge School 80, Va. Episcopal 48

Courtland 70, James Monroe 61

Eastern View 57, Chancellor 47

Eastside 80, Rye Cove 56

Hampton Christian 80, StoneBridge School 46

Hargrave Military 64, Miller School 56

Highland-Warrenton 72, Trinity Christian School 45

Isle of Wight Academy 49, Broadwater Academy 41

Luray 48, Strasburg 44

Oakton 65, Westfield 54

Portsmouth Christian 44, Gateway Christian 29

Twin Springs 56, J.I. Burton 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Union 68, OT

Eastern Montgomery 43, Covington 30

Fredericksburg Christian 48, Seton School 47

Herndon 45, Langley 44

Highland-Warrenton 54, Trinity Christian School 22

King George 44, Caroline 27

Millbrook 51, James Wood 41

Miller School 78, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 46

Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 27

Ridgeview 52, Gate City 44

River View, W.Va. 51, Mountain Mission 41

St. Annes-Belfield 68, Collegiate-Richmond 50

___

