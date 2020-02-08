BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 46, Monticello 41, OT Amelia Academy 59, Richmond Christian 55 Amelia County 53, Cumberland 52 Appomattox…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 46, Monticello 41, OT

Amelia Academy 59, Richmond Christian 55

Amelia County 53, Cumberland 52

Appomattox 83, Chatham 41

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Benedictine 57

Bethel 80, Gloucester 31

Bishop Ireton 84, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 67

Briar Woods 57, Rock Ridge 56

Broadway 53, Turner Ashby 41

Buffalo Gap 71, Wilson Memorial 67

C.D. Hylton 67, Gar-Field 37

Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Norfolk Christian School 61

Caroline 81, Spotsylvania 57

Clarke County 64, Page County 58

Clover Hill 78, Cosby 67

Dan River 75, Altavista 63

Deep Run 62, Mills Godwin 44

Douglas Freeman 54, J.R. Tucker 43

E.C. Glass 46, Brookville 43

East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 55

Eastern View 73, Chancellor 65

Edison 73, Lee-Springfield 53

Episcopal 88, Georgetown Prep, Md. 70

Falls Church 59, Justice High School 38

Fauquier 57, Kettle Run 51

Flint Hill School 84, Saint James, Md. 53

Forest Park 59, Colgan 51

Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 45

Frank Cox 50, Bayside 32

Fredericksburg Academy 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 53

Freedom (South Riding) 62, Potomac Falls 53

Fuqua School 41, Fredericksburg Christian 37

Gate City 84, Central – Wise 67

Gateway Christian 62, Suffolk Christian Academy 51

George Wythe-Richmond 49, Midlothian 42

Glen Allen 61, Hermitage 60

Grafton 58, New Kent 48

Green Run 80, Kempsville 55

Hampton 75, Heritage-Newport News 68

Hargrave Military 71, Fishburne Military 43

Harrisonburg 52, Waynesboro 31

Herndon 62, Langley 44

Holston 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47

Hopewell 69, Dinwiddie 43

Huguenot 78, James River-Midlothian 58

Indian River 52, Grassfield 49

Isle of Wight Academy 50, Denbigh Baptist 26

James Robinson 58, W.T. Woodson 54

James Wood 58, Millbrook 46

Jamestown 79, York 55

Jefferson Forest 61, Rustburg 39

John Champe 70, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 67

Kecoughtan 76, Warwick 34

King’s Fork High School 104, Deep Creek 60

Lafayette 78, Bruton 60

Lake Braddock 79, West Springfield 72

Lancaster 56, Rappahannock 45

Landstown 79, Tallwood 37

Liberty Christian 78, Heritage-Lynchburg 72, OT

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 50

Louisa 77, Orange County 49

Luray 52, Madison County 43

Maggie L. Walker GS 51, Appomattox Regional GS 48

Massaponax 56, North Stafford 53

Matoaca 80, Colonial Heights 63

McLean 83, Washington-Lee 62

Meadowbrook 79, Petersburg 73

Monacan 76, Lloyd Bird 65

Nansemond River 74, Great Bridge 66

Nelson County 56, William Campbell 49

Northampton 72, Nandua 60

Northside 78, Staunton River 23

Norview 63, Granby 38

Oakton 56, Westfield 41

Patriot 69, Battlefield 60

Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Good Counsel, Md. 58

Peninsula Catholic 48, Hampton Roads 38

Phoebus 63, Denbigh 58

Portsmouth Christian 53, Hampton Christian 50, 2OT

Princess Anne 75, First Colonial 56

Ridgeview 67, John Battle 51

Riverheads 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 56

Riverside 59, Stone Bridge 27

Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Timberlake Christian 51

Sherando 41, John Handley 38

Skyline 60, Woodstock Central 47

Smithfield 55, Tabb 50

South County 71, Fairfax 69

South Lakes 61, Yorktown 47

Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 31

St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, Potomac School 52

St. Annes-Belfield 65, The Covenant School 36

St. Christopher’s 75, Fork Union Prep 45

Stafford 66, Mountain View 48

Steward School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 39

Strasburg 44, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 31

Stuart Hall 49, Grace Christian 29

Stuarts Draft 82, Fort Defiance 72

TJ-Alexandria 68, Trinity at Meadowview 55

Thomas Dale 70, Prince George 63

Tidewater Academy 62, Southampton Academy 30

Trinity Episcopal 66, Collegiate-Richmond 58

Varina 74, Armstrong 72

Virginia Academy 63, Fairfax Home School 55

Wakefield 75, George Marshall 43

Walsingham Academy 45, Norfolk Academy 37

Warhill 55, Poquoson 53

Warren County 86, Brentsville 61

West Potomac 45, Hayfield 41

Western Albemarle 67, Charlottesville 43

Western Branch 72, Lakeland 63

William Byrd 53, Franklin County 44

William Fleming 86, Lord Botetourt 78

William Monroe 53, George Mason 52

Woodbridge 72, Freedom (PWC) 67

Woodrow Wilson 75, Booker T. Washington 66

Woodside 71, Menchville 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.

Bluestone vs. Nottoway, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Carmel vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.

Central of Lunenburg vs. Goochland, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Northwood, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Churchland vs. Maury, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Floyd County vs. Bassett, ppd.

Hanover vs. Lee-Davis, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Feb 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 57, Monticello 50

Amelia County 41, Cumberland 27

Amherst County 42, Liberty-Bedford 34

Armstrong 44, Varina 43

Battlefield 56, Patriot 53

Bayside 50, Frank Cox 31

Bethel 64, Gloucester 54

Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 52

Brentsville 61, Warren County 44

Briar Woods 57, Rock Ridge 17

Brooke Point 57, Riverbend 53

C.D. Hylton 55, Gar-Field 30

Carlisle 66, Va. Episcopal 38

Cave Spring 73, Salem 58

Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 33

Christ Chapel Academy 44, Wakefield School 34

Clarke County 52, Page County 45

Colgan 47, Forest Park 43

Collegiate-Richmond 48, Trinity Episcopal 43

Culpeper 65, Liberty-Bealeton 42

Dan River 40, Altavista 38

Deep Run 51, Mills Godwin 38

E.C. Glass 46, Brookville 43

East Rockingham 46, Rappahannock County 39

Eastern View 78, Chancellor 73

Fairfax 51, South County 48

Fauquier 28, Kettle Run 19

Franklin County 62, William Byrd 29

Fuqua School 57, Fredericksburg Christian 12

Galax 43, Fort Chiswell 36, OT

Gate City 51, Central – Wise 37

George Marshall 48, Wakefield 31

Glen Allen 66, Hermitage 41

Great Bridge 67, Nansemond River 35

Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 32

Hampton Roads 65, Peninsula Catholic 25

Herndon 44, Langley 32

Highland Springs 70, Henrico 18

Indian River 38, Grassfield 23

James Wood 67, Millbrook 59

John Champe 59, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57, OT

Justice High School 17, Falls Church 11

Kecoughtan 51, Warwick 37

Kempsville 69, Green Run 14

King’s Fork High School 61, Deep Creek 57

Lake Taylor 78, Norcom 18

Landstown 63, Tallwood 27

Lord Botetourt 64, William Fleming 55

Louisa 74, Orange County 26

Luray 54, Madison County 44

Maret, D.C. 55, Flint Hill School 22

Massaponax 65, North Stafford 39

McLean 66, Washington-Lee 46

Menchville 48, Woodside 37

Midlothian 50, George Wythe-Richmond 21

Mount Vernon 34, Annandale 32

Mountain View 37, Stafford 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Steward School 44

Norfolk Academy 58, Walsingham Academy 34

Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 25

Northampton 74, Nandua 60

Norview 101, Granby 12

Oakton 50, Westfield 37

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Holston 38

Paul VI Catholic High School 43, Good Counsel, Md. 27

Poquoson 45, Mathews 34

Potomac Falls 34, Freedom (South Riding) 28

Princess Anne 90, First Colonial 30

R.E. Lee-Staunton 39, Riverheads 36

Ridgeview 48, John Battle 40

Riverside 52, Stone Bridge 40

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 13

Rustburg 49, Jefferson Forest 38

Sherando 45, John Handley 21

Skyline 60, Woodstock Central 47

Smithfield 47, Tabb 28

South Lakes 51, Yorktown 27

Southampton Academy 38, Tidewater Academy 23

Spotswood 68, Rockbridge County 29

St. Annes-Belfield 58, St. Catherine’s 47

St. Gertrude 60, St. John Paul the Great 30

Staunton River 50, Northside 45

Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 52

Stuart Hall 43, Grace Christian 22

Stuarts Draft 56, Fort Defiance 51, OT

Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 48

W.T. Woodson 48, James Robinson 41

Waynesboro 48, Harrisonburg 39

West Potomac 61, Hayfield 43

West Springfield 49, Lake Braddock 28

Western Branch 66, Lakeland 50

William Monroe 49, George Mason 38

Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 59

Woodrow Wilson 58, Booker T. Washington 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Auburn, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Northwood, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Churchland vs. Maury, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.

Goochland vs. Central of Lunenburg, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Patrick County, ccd.

Hanover vs. Lee-Davis, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Narrows vs. Craig County, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Virginia High vs. Richlands, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

