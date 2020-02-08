BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 46, Monticello 41, OT
Amelia Academy 59, Richmond Christian 55
Amelia County 53, Cumberland 52
Appomattox 83, Chatham 41
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Benedictine 57
Bethel 80, Gloucester 31
Bishop Ireton 84, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 67
Briar Woods 57, Rock Ridge 56
Broadway 53, Turner Ashby 41
Buffalo Gap 71, Wilson Memorial 67
C.D. Hylton 67, Gar-Field 37
Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Norfolk Christian School 61
Caroline 81, Spotsylvania 57
Clarke County 64, Page County 58
Clover Hill 78, Cosby 67
Dan River 75, Altavista 63
Deep Run 62, Mills Godwin 44
Douglas Freeman 54, J.R. Tucker 43
E.C. Glass 46, Brookville 43
East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 55
Eastern View 73, Chancellor 65
Edison 73, Lee-Springfield 53
Episcopal 88, Georgetown Prep, Md. 70
Falls Church 59, Justice High School 38
Fauquier 57, Kettle Run 51
Flint Hill School 84, Saint James, Md. 53
Forest Park 59, Colgan 51
Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 45
Frank Cox 50, Bayside 32
Fredericksburg Academy 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 53
Freedom (South Riding) 62, Potomac Falls 53
Fuqua School 41, Fredericksburg Christian 37
Gate City 84, Central – Wise 67
Gateway Christian 62, Suffolk Christian Academy 51
George Wythe-Richmond 49, Midlothian 42
Glen Allen 61, Hermitage 60
Grafton 58, New Kent 48
Green Run 80, Kempsville 55
Hampton 75, Heritage-Newport News 68
Hargrave Military 71, Fishburne Military 43
Harrisonburg 52, Waynesboro 31
Herndon 62, Langley 44
Holston 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47
Hopewell 69, Dinwiddie 43
Huguenot 78, James River-Midlothian 58
Indian River 52, Grassfield 49
Isle of Wight Academy 50, Denbigh Baptist 26
James Robinson 58, W.T. Woodson 54
James Wood 58, Millbrook 46
Jamestown 79, York 55
Jefferson Forest 61, Rustburg 39
John Champe 70, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 67
Kecoughtan 76, Warwick 34
King’s Fork High School 104, Deep Creek 60
Lafayette 78, Bruton 60
Lake Braddock 79, West Springfield 72
Lancaster 56, Rappahannock 45
Landstown 79, Tallwood 37
Liberty Christian 78, Heritage-Lynchburg 72, OT
Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 50
Louisa 77, Orange County 49
Luray 52, Madison County 43
Maggie L. Walker GS 51, Appomattox Regional GS 48
Massaponax 56, North Stafford 53
Matoaca 80, Colonial Heights 63
McLean 83, Washington-Lee 62
Meadowbrook 79, Petersburg 73
Monacan 76, Lloyd Bird 65
Nansemond River 74, Great Bridge 66
Nelson County 56, William Campbell 49
Northampton 72, Nandua 60
Northside 78, Staunton River 23
Norview 63, Granby 38
Oakton 56, Westfield 41
Patriot 69, Battlefield 60
Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Good Counsel, Md. 58
Peninsula Catholic 48, Hampton Roads 38
Phoebus 63, Denbigh 58
Portsmouth Christian 53, Hampton Christian 50, 2OT
Princess Anne 75, First Colonial 56
Ridgeview 67, John Battle 51
Riverheads 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 56
Riverside 59, Stone Bridge 27
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Timberlake Christian 51
Sherando 41, John Handley 38
Skyline 60, Woodstock Central 47
Smithfield 55, Tabb 50
South County 71, Fairfax 69
South Lakes 61, Yorktown 47
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 31
St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, Potomac School 52
St. Annes-Belfield 65, The Covenant School 36
St. Christopher’s 75, Fork Union Prep 45
Stafford 66, Mountain View 48
Steward School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 39
Strasburg 44, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 31
Stuart Hall 49, Grace Christian 29
Stuarts Draft 82, Fort Defiance 72
TJ-Alexandria 68, Trinity at Meadowview 55
Thomas Dale 70, Prince George 63
Tidewater Academy 62, Southampton Academy 30
Trinity Episcopal 66, Collegiate-Richmond 58
Varina 74, Armstrong 72
Virginia Academy 63, Fairfax Home School 55
Wakefield 75, George Marshall 43
Walsingham Academy 45, Norfolk Academy 37
Warhill 55, Poquoson 53
Warren County 86, Brentsville 61
West Potomac 45, Hayfield 41
Western Albemarle 67, Charlottesville 43
Western Branch 72, Lakeland 63
William Byrd 53, Franklin County 44
William Fleming 86, Lord Botetourt 78
William Monroe 53, George Mason 52
Woodbridge 72, Freedom (PWC) 67
Woodrow Wilson 75, Booker T. Washington 66
Woodside 71, Menchville 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.
Bluestone vs. Nottoway, ppd. to Feb 10th.
Carmel vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.
Central of Lunenburg vs. Goochland, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Northwood, ppd. to Feb 10th.
Churchland vs. Maury, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Floyd County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Hanover vs. Lee-Davis, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Feb 11th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 57, Monticello 50
Amelia County 41, Cumberland 27
Amherst County 42, Liberty-Bedford 34
Armstrong 44, Varina 43
Battlefield 56, Patriot 53
Bayside 50, Frank Cox 31
Bethel 64, Gloucester 54
Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 52
Brentsville 61, Warren County 44
Briar Woods 57, Rock Ridge 17
Brooke Point 57, Riverbend 53
C.D. Hylton 55, Gar-Field 30
Carlisle 66, Va. Episcopal 38
Cave Spring 73, Salem 58
Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 33
Christ Chapel Academy 44, Wakefield School 34
Clarke County 52, Page County 45
Colgan 47, Forest Park 43
Collegiate-Richmond 48, Trinity Episcopal 43
Culpeper 65, Liberty-Bealeton 42
Dan River 40, Altavista 38
Deep Run 51, Mills Godwin 38
E.C. Glass 46, Brookville 43
East Rockingham 46, Rappahannock County 39
Eastern View 78, Chancellor 73
Fairfax 51, South County 48
Fauquier 28, Kettle Run 19
Franklin County 62, William Byrd 29
Fuqua School 57, Fredericksburg Christian 12
Galax 43, Fort Chiswell 36, OT
Gate City 51, Central – Wise 37
George Marshall 48, Wakefield 31
Glen Allen 66, Hermitage 41
Great Bridge 67, Nansemond River 35
Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 32
Hampton Roads 65, Peninsula Catholic 25
Herndon 44, Langley 32
Highland Springs 70, Henrico 18
Indian River 38, Grassfield 23
James Wood 67, Millbrook 59
John Champe 59, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57, OT
Justice High School 17, Falls Church 11
Kecoughtan 51, Warwick 37
Kempsville 69, Green Run 14
King’s Fork High School 61, Deep Creek 57
Lake Taylor 78, Norcom 18
Landstown 63, Tallwood 27
Lord Botetourt 64, William Fleming 55
Louisa 74, Orange County 26
Luray 54, Madison County 44
Maret, D.C. 55, Flint Hill School 22
Massaponax 65, North Stafford 39
McLean 66, Washington-Lee 46
Menchville 48, Woodside 37
Midlothian 50, George Wythe-Richmond 21
Mount Vernon 34, Annandale 32
Mountain View 37, Stafford 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Steward School 44
Norfolk Academy 58, Walsingham Academy 34
Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 25
Northampton 74, Nandua 60
Norview 101, Granby 12
Oakton 50, Westfield 37
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Holston 38
Paul VI Catholic High School 43, Good Counsel, Md. 27
Poquoson 45, Mathews 34
Potomac Falls 34, Freedom (South Riding) 28
Princess Anne 90, First Colonial 30
R.E. Lee-Staunton 39, Riverheads 36
Ridgeview 48, John Battle 40
Riverside 52, Stone Bridge 40
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 13
Rustburg 49, Jefferson Forest 38
Sherando 45, John Handley 21
Skyline 60, Woodstock Central 47
Smithfield 47, Tabb 28
South Lakes 51, Yorktown 27
Southampton Academy 38, Tidewater Academy 23
Spotswood 68, Rockbridge County 29
St. Annes-Belfield 58, St. Catherine’s 47
St. Gertrude 60, St. John Paul the Great 30
Staunton River 50, Northside 45
Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 52
Stuart Hall 43, Grace Christian 22
Stuarts Draft 56, Fort Defiance 51, OT
Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 48
W.T. Woodson 48, James Robinson 41
Waynesboro 48, Harrisonburg 39
West Potomac 61, Hayfield 43
West Springfield 49, Lake Braddock 28
Western Branch 66, Lakeland 50
William Monroe 49, George Mason 38
Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 59
Woodrow Wilson 58, Booker T. Washington 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Auburn, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Northwood, ppd. to Feb 10th.
Churchland vs. Maury, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.
Goochland vs. Central of Lunenburg, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Patrick County, ccd.
Hanover vs. Lee-Davis, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Narrows vs. Craig County, ppd.
Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Virginia High vs. Richlands, ppd.
