Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 83, Banner Christian 66 Amelia County 64, Cumberland 51 Armstrong 94, Hanover 71 Atlantic Shores…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 83, Banner Christian 66

Amelia County 64, Cumberland 51

Armstrong 94, Hanover 71

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Denbigh Baptist 33

Brunswick Academy 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40

Cape Henry Collegiate 76, Catholic High School of Va Beach 61

Carlisle 70, North Cross 64, OT

Carver Academy 76, K&Q Central 68

Castlewood 67, Thomas Walker 65

Central – Wise 80, Ridgeview 76

Charles City County High School 82, King William 75

Chilhowie 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52

Colonial Beach 81, Essex 59

Dinwiddie 72, Matoaca 70

Fuqua School 60, Veritas Classic Christian School 40

Gate City 94, Abingdon 60

Graham 53, Marion 43

Grayson County 60, Galax 47

Green Run 70, Ocean Lakes 32

Grundy 55, Council 38

Halifax County 73, Tunstall 51

Hampton Christian 51, Gateway Christian 42

Hopewell 70, Petersburg 64

Hurley 53, Honaker 50

Indian River 61, Booker T. Washington 49

J.I. Burton 76, Rye Cove 66

Kecoughtan 50, Woodside 48

Kempsville 74, Frank Cox 60

King’s Fork High School 70, Lakeland 69

Lee High 54, Union 51

Meadowbrook 76, Thomas Dale 57

Mills Godwin 60, J.R. Tucker 55

Nandua 88, Chincoteague 74

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Peninsula Catholic 39

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Hampton Roads 62

Northwood 75, Rural Retreat 48

Nottoway 44, Bluestone 33

Prince George 63, Colonial Heights 58

Princess Anne 58, Salem-Va. Beach 53

Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 41

Richmond Christian 75, Tidewater Academy 48

Steward School 59, Norfolk Academy 47

StoneBridge School 44, Isle of Wight Academy 43

Tallwood 49, Great Bridge 46

Trinity Episcopal 71, Benedictine 46

Virginia High 58, Lebanon 52

Warwick 53, Phoebus 45

Woodbridge 61, Forest Park 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Monticello, ccd.

Blue Ridge School vs. Eastern Mennonite, ccd.

Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania, ccd.

Charlottesville vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.

Chatham vs. William Campbell, ppd.

Clarke County vs. Madison County, ppd.

Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.

Gar-Field vs. Colgan, ccd.

Glenvar vs. Blacksburg, ccd.

Hidden Valley vs. Salem, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Highland-Warrenton vs. Carmel, ppd. to Jan 15th.

James Wood vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

John Handley vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Loudoun County vs. Loudoun Valley, ppd.

Massaponax vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Prince Edward County vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Radford vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Randolph-Henry vs. Altavista, ppd.

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. vs. Flint Hill School, ppd.

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. vs. Bishop Ireton, ccd.

Timberlake Christian vs. Southwest Virginia Home School, ppd.

Va. Episcopal vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.

West Potomac vs. West Springfield, ppd.

William Fleming vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Woodberry Forest vs. St. Christopher’s, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Woodgrove vs. Rock Ridge, ppd. to Jan 8th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 71, Gate City 69

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Denbigh Baptist 12

Bayside 74, First Colonial 46

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Brunswick Academy 31

Catholic High School of Va Beach 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 30

Collegiate-Richmond 61, St. Catherine’s 39

Cosby 57, Huguenot 16

Deep Creek 57, Nansemond River 22

Deep Run 41, Hermitage 31

Galax 45, Grayson County 39, OT

Glen Allen 61, John Marshall 17

Grundy 55, Council 38

Hampton 76, Gloucester 39

Hampton Roads 64, Norfolk Collegiate 39

Hanover 63, Armstrong 22

Honaker 66, Hurley 23

Hopewell 57, Petersburg 21

Isle of Wight Academy 33, StoneBridge School 30

J.I. Burton 33, Rye Cove 28

James River-Midlothian 54, Clover Hill 30

Kempsville 92, Frank Cox 14

King William 67, Charles City County High School 23

King’s Fork High School 56, Lakeland 42

Lafayette 43, Jamestown 38

Lebanon 49, Virginia High 48

Lloyd Bird 60, Midlothian 50

Maggie L. Walker GS 57, Douglas Freeman 18

Marion 60, Graham 21

Matoaca 78, Dinwiddie 18

Menchville 66, Heritage-Newport News 42

Menchville 66, Heritage-Newport News 42

Mills Godwin 40, J.R. Tucker 28

Monacan 80, Powhatan 36

Nansemond-Suffolk 78, Peninsula Catholic 18

New Kent 50, Tabb 35

Nottoway 44, Bluestone 33

Ocean Lakes 41, Green Run 32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 72, Chilhowie 48

Poquoson 38, Bruton 1

Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 43

Princess Anne 76, Salem-Va. Beach 35

Rappahannock 59, Northumberland 24

Richlands 65, Tazewell 55

Richmond Christian 81, Tidewater Academy 12

Ridgeview 60, Central – Wise 49

Rural Retreat 57, Northwood 18

St. Gertrude 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 16

Steward School 61, Norfolk Academy 45

TJ-Richmond 50, Varina 46

Thomas Walker 57, Castlewood 17

Union 64, Lee High 33

Warhill 46, Grafton 38

Warwick 43, Phoebus 34

Woodside 79, Kecoughtan 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Monticello, ccd.

Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Bishop Ireton vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, Md., ccd.

Buckingham County vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Christiansburg vs. Cave Spring, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Colgan vs. Gar-Field, ccd.

Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Dominion vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Jan 10th.

Episcopal vs. Sidwell Friends School, D.C., ppd. to Jan 14th.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Bland County, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Herndon vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

Independence vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd. to Jan 8th.

Justice High School vs. Edison, ppd. to Jan 8th.

King George vs. Eastern View, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Lee-Springfield vs. Wakefield, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. James Wood, ppd.

Loudoun Valley vs. Loudoun County, ppd.

Madison County vs. Clarke County, ppd.

Millbrook vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Mountain View vs. Massaponax, ccd.

Narrows vs. Bath County, ppd.

Nelson County vs. Dan River, ppd.

Northside vs. Franklin County, ppd.

Orange County vs. Louisa, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Page County vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Park View-Sterling vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Jan 10th.

Patriot vs. Osbourn, ccd.

Roanoke Catholic vs. Kernersville McGuinness, N.C., ppd.

Rock Ridge vs. Woodgrove, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.

Salem vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Sherando vs. Kettle Run, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Skyline vs. George Mason, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Spotsylvania vs. Chancellor, ccd.

St. Andrew’s, Md. vs. St. Stephens-St. Agnes, ppd.

St. John Paul the Great vs. Potomac School, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Stafford vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Osbourn Park, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Timberlake Christian vs. Southwest Virginia Home School, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ppd. to Feb 12th.

West Springfield vs. West Potomac, ppd.

Western Albemarle vs. Charlottesville, ccd.

William Byrd vs. William Fleming, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Chatham Hall, ppd.

Wilson Memorial vs. Broadway, ppd.

Woodbridge vs. Forest Park, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.