All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|44
|28
|12
|2
|2
|60
|137
|104
|Adirondack
|42
|24
|13
|4
|1
|53
|122
|112
|Reading
|46
|24
|17
|4
|1
|53
|132
|132
|Maine
|42
|21
|14
|5
|2
|49
|130
|113
|Worcester
|43
|21
|17
|4
|1
|47
|118
|127
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|18
|20
|1
|3
|40
|108
|125
|Norfolk
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|120
|149
|Greensboro
|42
|12
|24
|5
|1
|30
|103
|147
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|41
|30
|10
|1
|0
|61
|127
|86
|Florida
|44
|27
|11
|5
|1
|60
|143
|100
|South Carolina
|45
|27
|17
|1
|0
|55
|127
|128
|Savannah
|43
|22
|17
|3
|1
|48
|138
|114
|Greenville
|41
|19
|17
|4
|1
|43
|113
|115
|Orlando
|46
|19
|22
|4
|1
|43
|123
|139
|Jacksonville
|43
|18
|22
|3
|0
|39
|112
|147
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|42
|26
|10
|3
|3
|58
|148
|106
|Fort Wayne
|44
|24
|13
|7
|0
|55
|149
|116
|Bloomington
|44
|23
|17
|2
|2
|50
|134
|126
|Indy
|42
|21
|15
|5
|1
|48
|106
|113
|Cincinnati
|42
|20
|19
|3
|0
|43
|131
|161
|Kalamazoo
|42
|18
|18
|3
|3
|42
|121
|144
|Iowa
|44
|13
|27
|2
|2
|30
|109
|153
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|44
|34
|8
|1
|1
|70
|152
|99
|Idaho
|45
|30
|11
|4
|0
|64
|169
|138
|Allen
|44
|24
|16
|4
|0
|52
|159
|141
|Tahoe
|46
|24
|18
|2
|2
|52
|166
|160
|Wichita
|42
|18
|17
|3
|4
|43
|131
|135
|Rapid City
|44
|19
|22
|3
|0
|41
|134
|150
|Utah
|45
|17
|24
|4
|0
|38
|146
|170
|Tulsa
|42
|12
|27
|3
|0
|27
|100
|158
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2
Orlando 4, Maine 3
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1
Florida 2, Savannah 1
Greensboro 4, Reading 3
Iowa 3, Indy 1
Kalamazoo 5, Bloomington 2
Wichita 4, Rapid City 3
Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0
Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Allen 4, Norfolk 0
Idaho 4, Greenville 2
Tahoe 4, Utah 3
Sunday’s Games
Bloomington 5, Fort Wayne 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, ppd
Maine at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.