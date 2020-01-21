States in the DC area rank among most educated in US

A WalletHub study has ranked two D.C. area states among the most educated in the U.S.

If you grew up in the D.C. area, chances are better than not that you’re a smarty pants.

That’s because, according to a new WalletHub study, Maryland and Virginia are among the most educated states in the U.S.

Maryland ranks No. 2 across all 50 states. Virginia came in at No. 6.

Massachusetts took the top spot as No. 1.

Nearby Delaware ranked No. 17 while West Virginia came in nearly dead last at No. 49.

The District itself wasn’t ranked because despite being the seat of global power, we aren’t given the rights of a state.

The study looked at “educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.”

That meant looking into high school graduation rates, the quality of universities and local school systems. They also factored in the number of residents enrolled in top universities.

