BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 27, Central – Wise 23
Albemarle 44, Western Albemarle 42
Alleghany 69, Glenvar 54
Altavista 58, Chatham 56
Amelia Academy 61, Southampton Academy 24
Amelia County 66, Prince Edward County 64
Amherst County 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 49
Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Broadwater Academy 27
Atlee 40, Patrick Henry-Ashland 36
Auburn 57, Galax 36
Banner Christian 69, Tidewater Academy 61
Bayside 43, Salem-Va. Beach 41
Benedictine 71, Springdale Prep, Md. 61
Bethel 54, Heritage-Newport News 42
Blue Ridge School 82, Roanoke Catholic 47
Briar Woods 54, Rock Ridge 24
Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 42
Brooke Point 87, Mountain View 50
Brunswick Academy 68, Kenston Forest 54
Bruton 67, New Kent 59
Buckingham County 71, Central of Lunenburg 25
Buffalo Gap 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 57
Cape Henry Collegiate 74, Walsingham Academy 48
Cave Spring 84, Pulaski County 54
Centreville 63, Hayfield 57
Chancellor 88, King George 51
Chantilly 70, Oakton 56
Charles City County High School 92, K&Q Central 51
Charlottesville 53, Monticello 49
Christiansburg 91, Hidden Valley 43
Churchland 58, Norcom 51
Colgan 72, Freedom (PWC) 63
Courtland 89, Eastern View 58
Culpeper 61, Fauquier 58
Dan River 83, Gretna 72
Denbigh 80, Warwick 44
E.C. Glass 75, Rustburg 32
East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50
Eastside 71, Thomas Walker 35
Edison 67, George Marshall 61
Falls Church 55, Lee-Springfield 39
First Colonial 57, Kempsville 42
Fort Chiswell 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 56
Franklin 61, Windsor 14
Fredericksburg Christian 56, Trinity Christian School 37
Freedom (South Riding) 74, Potomac Falls 62
Glen Allen 61, Douglas Freeman 50
Goochland 63, Cumberland 62, OT
Good Counsel, Md. 94, Bishop Ireton 62
Grace Christian 49, Highland-Monterey 27
Graham 68, Richlands 57
Green Run 57, Frank Cox 46
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 70, Covington 30
Greensville County 80, Appomattox Regional GS 42
Grundy 73, Honaker 49
Halifax County 78, Magna Vista 54
Hanover 78, Lee-Davis 73
Harrisonburg 49, Spotswood 46
Henrico 63, Highland Springs 51
Highland-Warrenton 100, Hargrave Military 82
Holston 49, Rural Retreat 34
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 59, Fishburne Military 50
Hopewell 86, Prince George 75
Huguenot 87, Powhatan 55
Independence 64, Park View-Sterling 48
J.I. Burton 65, Castlewood 48
James Madison 55, Westfield 54
James Monroe 62, Caroline 60
James River-Buchanan 58, Giles 44
James Wood 58, Sherando 38
Jamestown 66, Smithfield 50
John Champe 60, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57
John Marshall 66, Mills Godwin 29
Justice High School 46, TJ-Alexandria 45
Kecoughtan 57, Hampton 43
Kettle Run 57, Liberty-Bealeton 52
King William 70, Mathews 54
King’s Fork High School 94, Grassfield 41
Lafayette 54, Grafton 38
Lake Braddock 80, Fairfax 73
Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 52
Lakeland 72, Great Bridge 52
Lancaster 58, Rappahannock 48
Lebanon 59, Marion 44
Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 42
Liberty-Bedford 63, Brookville 46
Lloyd Bird 58, James River-Midlothian 49
Loudoun County 58, Dominion 40
Loudoun Valley 71, Woodgrove 48
Louisa 83, Fluvanna 72
Madison County 60, Luray 58
Manchester 73, Clover Hill 58
Maret, D.C. 48, Potomac School 38
Martinsville 74, Bassett 50
Matoaca 68, Petersburg 57
Maury 40, Granby 25
Meadowbrook 83, Dinwiddie 67
Menchville 52, Phoebus 45
Middleburg Academy 59, Carmel 57
Middlesex 58, Carver Academy 56
Millbrook 50, John Handley 42, OT
Monacan 80, Midlothian 52
Nansemond River 75, Hickory 61
Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Christchurch 33
Northampton 90, Nandua 87
Northside 75, Staunton River 45
Norview 84, Woodrow Wilson 69
Oak Hill Academy 56, Vashon, Mo. 51
Osbourn 54, Osbourn Park 45
Oscar Smith 93, Deep Creek 58
Page County 43, Clarke County 40
Park View-South Hill 56, Surry County 47
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 79, Northwood 69
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Blacksburg 52
Patriot 60, Battlefield 51
Portsmouth Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 48
Potomac 88, C.D. Hylton 62
Princess Anne 76, Tallwood 52
Radford 55, Carroll County 38
Richmond Christian 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46
Ridgeview 52, Lee High 48
Riverbend 48, North Stafford 46
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 40
Seton School 85, Tandem Friends School 68
South County 66, James Robinson 48
South Lakes 61, McLean 53
St. Annes-Belfield 66, Fork Union Prep 40
St. Christopher’s 70, Collegiate-Richmond 49
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Bullis, Md. 53
Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 59
Steward School 75, Norfolk Christian School 61
Stone Bridge 80, Riverside 78, 2OT
Stuart Hall 63, Ridgeview Christian 27
Stuarts Draft 75, Wilson Memorial 71
Sussex Central 58, Southampton 53
T.C. Williams 70, Mount Vernon 31
TJ-Richmond 89, Deep Run 88, OT
Tabb 54, Warhill 53
Tazewell 65, Virginia High 64, OT
Thomas Dale 74, Colonial Heights 58
Trinity Episcopal 95, Woodberry Forest 35
Tuscarora 65, Broad Run 55
Twin Springs 62, Rye Cove 38
Union 61, John Battle 44
Varina 57, Armstrong 42
Veritas Collegiate Academy 78, Virginia Academy 58
W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 45
Warren County 78, Manassas Park 70
Washington & Lee 51, Essex 44
Washington-Lee 56, Langley 49
Waynesboro 60, Turner Ashby 57
West Potomac 64, Annandale 53
Western Branch 70, Indian River 54
Westover Christian 71, Timberlake Christian 29
William Byrd 73, Franklin County 65
William Monroe 46, Skyline 45
Woodside 72, Gloucester 27
Woodstock Central 70, Brentsville 44
York 48, Poquoson 45
Yorktown 73, Herndon 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 60, Central – Wise 45
Albemarle 34, Western Albemarle 33
Appomattox 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 51
Banner Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 32
Battlefield 46, Patriot 39
Bethel 47, Heritage-Newport News 42
Bishop O’Connell 45, Paul VI Catholic High School 39
Brentsville 52, Woodstock Central 34
Briar Woods 54, Rock Ridge 24
Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44
Brooke Point 57, Mountain View 26
Brookville 59, Liberty-Bedford 34
Buckingham County 46, Central of Lunenburg 25
Buffalo Gap 36, R.E. Lee-Staunton 31, OT
Cape Henry Collegiate 46, Walsingham Academy 22
Caroline 57, James Monroe 30
Charles City County High School 52, K&Q Central 42
Charlottesville 58, Monticello 54
Chatham Hall 46, Altavista 28
Colgan 66, Freedom (PWC) 37
Collegiate-Richmond 49, Catholic High School of Va Beach 31
Colonial Forge 62, Stafford 44
Deep Creek 72, Oscar Smith 38
Deep Run 62, TJ-Richmond 42
Dominion 51, Loudoun County 43
E.C. Glass 54, Rustburg 41
Eastern Montgomery 36, Parry McCluer 30
Eastern View 65, Courtland 42
Eastside 69, Thomas Walker 57
Edison 47, George Marshall 40
Fairfax 55, Lake Braddock 44
Fauquier 53, Culpeper 29
Franklin 61, Windsor 15
Franklin County 61, William Byrd 44
Galax 55, Auburn 30
George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Fort Chiswell 20
Glen Allen 52, Douglas Freeman 27
Goochland 48, Cumberland 33
Green Run 50, Frank Cox 32
Greensville County 59, Appomattox Regional GS 6
Gretna 66, Dan River 45
Hampton Roads 46, Summit Christian Academy 10
Hayfield 54, Centreville 53
Herndon 51, Yorktown 43
Highland Springs 79, Henrico 23
Honaker 54, Grundy 47
Indian River 49, Western Branch 46
Isle of Wight Academy 28, Portsmouth Christian 21
J.I. Burton 50, Castlewood 7
James Madison 73, Westfield 24
James Wood 49, Sherando 43
Kempsville 60, First Colonial 51
King George 53, Chancellor 38
King William 46, Mathews 20
King’s Fork High School 62, Grassfield 34
Lake Taylor 76, Booker T. Washington 33
Lakeland 55, Great Bridge 52
Lebanon 51, Marion 39
Lee-Davis 19, Hanover 12
Lee-Springfield 77, Falls Church 75, OT
Liberty-Bealeton 42, Kettle Run 24
Loudoun Valley 70, Woodgrove 56
Louisa 60, Fluvanna 55, OT
Luray 51, Madison County 35
Maggie L. Walker GS 59, Hermitage 36
Magna Vista 64, Halifax County 53
Martinsville 49, Bassett 18
Maury 48, Granby 27
Millbrook 82, John Handley 29
Miller School 63, Eastern Mennonite 19
Mountain Mission 62, Hurley 24
Nansemond River 50, Hickory 41
New Covenant 49, Temple Christian 20
Norcom 53, Churchland 44
Northampton 53, Nandua 14
Norview 63, Woodrow Wilson 39
Oakton 43, Chantilly 40
Ocean Lakes 48, Norfolk Collegiate 41
Osbourn Park 47, Osbourn 16
Page County 51, Clarke County 41
Park View-Sterling 49, Independence 40
Patrick County 56, GW-Danville 47
Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, Atlee 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Blacksburg 33
Potomac 74, C.D. Hylton 33
Potomac Falls 35, Freedom (South Riding) 23
Prince Edward County 48, Amelia County 43
Princess Anne 80, Tallwood 12
Pulaski County 64, Cave Spring 48
Rappahannock County 46, East Rockingham 34
Richlands 63, Graham 32
Richmond Christian 88, Grove Avenue Baptist 8
Ridgeview 65, Lee High 21
Riverbend 56, North Stafford 40
Riverheads 39, Fort Defiance 35
Riverside 54, Stone Bridge 47
Roanoke Catholic 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 62
Roanoke Valley Christian 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 14
Rural Retreat 63, Holston 42
Salem-Va. Beach 67, Bayside 52
South County 50, James Robinson 43
South Lakes 54, McLean 44
Southampton 31, Sussex Central 20
Spotswood 69, Harrisonburg 26
Staunton River 77, Northside 53
Steward School 60, Norfolk Christian School 33
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61, John Champe 42
Stuart Hall 49, Ridgeview Christian 46
Surry County 63, Park View-South Hill 46
T.C. Williams 65, Mount Vernon 45
Trinity Christian School 53, Fredericksburg Christian 42
Turner Ashby 64, Waynesboro 23
Tuscarora 63, Broad Run 55
Twin Springs 49, Rye Cove 15
Twin Valley 42, Council 32
Union 57, John Battle 20
Varina 57, Armstrong 42
Virginia High 59, Tazewell 41
W.T. Woodson 47, West Springfield 26
Warren County 52, Manassas Park 28
West Point 35, Lancaster 28
West Potomac 90, Annandale 27
William Fleming 63, Salem 30
William Monroe 60, Skyline 27
Wilson Memorial 73, Stuarts Draft 48
Woodbridge 71, Gar-Field 18
Woodside 49, Gloucester 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middleburg Academy vs. Madeira School, ccd.
