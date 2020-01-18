BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 27, Central – Wise 23 Albemarle 44, Western Albemarle 42 Alleghany 69, Glenvar 54 Altavista 58,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 27, Central – Wise 23

Albemarle 44, Western Albemarle 42

Alleghany 69, Glenvar 54

Altavista 58, Chatham 56

Amelia Academy 61, Southampton Academy 24

Amelia County 66, Prince Edward County 64

Amherst County 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 49

Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Broadwater Academy 27

Atlee 40, Patrick Henry-Ashland 36

Auburn 57, Galax 36

Banner Christian 69, Tidewater Academy 61

Bayside 43, Salem-Va. Beach 41

Benedictine 71, Springdale Prep, Md. 61

Bethel 54, Heritage-Newport News 42

Blue Ridge School 82, Roanoke Catholic 47

Briar Woods 54, Rock Ridge 24

Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 42

Brooke Point 87, Mountain View 50

Brunswick Academy 68, Kenston Forest 54

Bruton 67, New Kent 59

Buckingham County 71, Central of Lunenburg 25

Buffalo Gap 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 57

Cape Henry Collegiate 74, Walsingham Academy 48

Cave Spring 84, Pulaski County 54

Centreville 63, Hayfield 57

Chancellor 88, King George 51

Chantilly 70, Oakton 56

Charles City County High School 92, K&Q Central 51

Charlottesville 53, Monticello 49

Christiansburg 91, Hidden Valley 43

Churchland 58, Norcom 51

Colgan 72, Freedom (PWC) 63

Courtland 89, Eastern View 58

Culpeper 61, Fauquier 58

Dan River 83, Gretna 72

Denbigh 80, Warwick 44

E.C. Glass 75, Rustburg 32

East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50

Eastside 71, Thomas Walker 35

Edison 67, George Marshall 61

Falls Church 55, Lee-Springfield 39

First Colonial 57, Kempsville 42

Fort Chiswell 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 56

Franklin 61, Windsor 14

Fredericksburg Christian 56, Trinity Christian School 37

Freedom (South Riding) 74, Potomac Falls 62

Glen Allen 61, Douglas Freeman 50

Goochland 63, Cumberland 62, OT

Good Counsel, Md. 94, Bishop Ireton 62

Grace Christian 49, Highland-Monterey 27

Graham 68, Richlands 57

Green Run 57, Frank Cox 46

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 70, Covington 30

Greensville County 80, Appomattox Regional GS 42

Grundy 73, Honaker 49

Halifax County 78, Magna Vista 54

Hanover 78, Lee-Davis 73

Harrisonburg 49, Spotswood 46

Henrico 63, Highland Springs 51

Highland-Warrenton 100, Hargrave Military 82

Holston 49, Rural Retreat 34

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 59, Fishburne Military 50

Hopewell 86, Prince George 75

Huguenot 87, Powhatan 55

Independence 64, Park View-Sterling 48

J.I. Burton 65, Castlewood 48

James Madison 55, Westfield 54

James Monroe 62, Caroline 60

James River-Buchanan 58, Giles 44

James Wood 58, Sherando 38

Jamestown 66, Smithfield 50

John Champe 60, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57

John Marshall 66, Mills Godwin 29

Justice High School 46, TJ-Alexandria 45

Kecoughtan 57, Hampton 43

Kettle Run 57, Liberty-Bealeton 52

King William 70, Mathews 54

King’s Fork High School 94, Grassfield 41

Lafayette 54, Grafton 38

Lake Braddock 80, Fairfax 73

Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 52

Lakeland 72, Great Bridge 52

Lancaster 58, Rappahannock 48

Lebanon 59, Marion 44

Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 42

Liberty-Bedford 63, Brookville 46

Lloyd Bird 58, James River-Midlothian 49

Loudoun County 58, Dominion 40

Loudoun Valley 71, Woodgrove 48

Louisa 83, Fluvanna 72

Madison County 60, Luray 58

Manchester 73, Clover Hill 58

Maret, D.C. 48, Potomac School 38

Martinsville 74, Bassett 50

Matoaca 68, Petersburg 57

Maury 40, Granby 25

Meadowbrook 83, Dinwiddie 67

Menchville 52, Phoebus 45

Middleburg Academy 59, Carmel 57

Middlesex 58, Carver Academy 56

Millbrook 50, John Handley 42, OT

Monacan 80, Midlothian 52

Nansemond River 75, Hickory 61

Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Christchurch 33

Northampton 90, Nandua 87

Northside 75, Staunton River 45

Norview 84, Woodrow Wilson 69

Oak Hill Academy 56, Vashon, Mo. 51

Osbourn 54, Osbourn Park 45

Oscar Smith 93, Deep Creek 58

Page County 43, Clarke County 40

Park View-South Hill 56, Surry County 47

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 79, Northwood 69

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Blacksburg 52

Patriot 60, Battlefield 51

Portsmouth Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 48

Potomac 88, C.D. Hylton 62

Princess Anne 76, Tallwood 52

Radford 55, Carroll County 38

Richmond Christian 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46

Ridgeview 52, Lee High 48

Riverbend 48, North Stafford 46

Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 40

Seton School 85, Tandem Friends School 68

South County 66, James Robinson 48

South Lakes 61, McLean 53

St. Annes-Belfield 66, Fork Union Prep 40

St. Christopher’s 70, Collegiate-Richmond 49

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Bullis, Md. 53

Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 59

Steward School 75, Norfolk Christian School 61

Stone Bridge 80, Riverside 78, 2OT

Stuart Hall 63, Ridgeview Christian 27

Stuarts Draft 75, Wilson Memorial 71

Sussex Central 58, Southampton 53

T.C. Williams 70, Mount Vernon 31

TJ-Richmond 89, Deep Run 88, OT

Tabb 54, Warhill 53

Tazewell 65, Virginia High 64, OT

Thomas Dale 74, Colonial Heights 58

Trinity Episcopal 95, Woodberry Forest 35

Tuscarora 65, Broad Run 55

Twin Springs 62, Rye Cove 38

Union 61, John Battle 44

Varina 57, Armstrong 42

Veritas Collegiate Academy 78, Virginia Academy 58

W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 45

Warren County 78, Manassas Park 70

Washington & Lee 51, Essex 44

Washington-Lee 56, Langley 49

Waynesboro 60, Turner Ashby 57

West Potomac 64, Annandale 53

Western Branch 70, Indian River 54

Westover Christian 71, Timberlake Christian 29

William Byrd 73, Franklin County 65

William Monroe 46, Skyline 45

Woodside 72, Gloucester 27

Woodstock Central 70, Brentsville 44

York 48, Poquoson 45

Yorktown 73, Herndon 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, Central – Wise 45

Albemarle 34, Western Albemarle 33

Appomattox 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 51

Banner Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 32

Battlefield 46, Patriot 39

Bethel 47, Heritage-Newport News 42

Bishop O’Connell 45, Paul VI Catholic High School 39

Brentsville 52, Woodstock Central 34

Briar Woods 54, Rock Ridge 24

Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44

Brooke Point 57, Mountain View 26

Brookville 59, Liberty-Bedford 34

Buckingham County 46, Central of Lunenburg 25

Buffalo Gap 36, R.E. Lee-Staunton 31, OT

Cape Henry Collegiate 46, Walsingham Academy 22

Caroline 57, James Monroe 30

Charles City County High School 52, K&Q Central 42

Charlottesville 58, Monticello 54

Chatham Hall 46, Altavista 28

Colgan 66, Freedom (PWC) 37

Collegiate-Richmond 49, Catholic High School of Va Beach 31

Colonial Forge 62, Stafford 44

Deep Creek 72, Oscar Smith 38

Deep Run 62, TJ-Richmond 42

Dominion 51, Loudoun County 43

E.C. Glass 54, Rustburg 41

Eastern Montgomery 36, Parry McCluer 30

Eastern View 65, Courtland 42

Eastside 69, Thomas Walker 57

Edison 47, George Marshall 40

Fairfax 55, Lake Braddock 44

Fauquier 53, Culpeper 29

Franklin 61, Windsor 15

Franklin County 61, William Byrd 44

Galax 55, Auburn 30

George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Fort Chiswell 20

Glen Allen 52, Douglas Freeman 27

Goochland 48, Cumberland 33

Green Run 50, Frank Cox 32

Greensville County 59, Appomattox Regional GS 6

Gretna 66, Dan River 45

Hampton Roads 46, Summit Christian Academy 10

Hayfield 54, Centreville 53

Herndon 51, Yorktown 43

Highland Springs 79, Henrico 23

Honaker 54, Grundy 47

Indian River 49, Western Branch 46

Isle of Wight Academy 28, Portsmouth Christian 21

J.I. Burton 50, Castlewood 7

James Madison 73, Westfield 24

James Wood 49, Sherando 43

Kempsville 60, First Colonial 51

King George 53, Chancellor 38

King William 46, Mathews 20

King’s Fork High School 62, Grassfield 34

Lake Taylor 76, Booker T. Washington 33

Lakeland 55, Great Bridge 52

Lebanon 51, Marion 39

Lee-Davis 19, Hanover 12

Lee-Springfield 77, Falls Church 75, OT

Liberty-Bealeton 42, Kettle Run 24

Loudoun Valley 70, Woodgrove 56

Louisa 60, Fluvanna 55, OT

Luray 51, Madison County 35

Maggie L. Walker GS 59, Hermitage 36

Magna Vista 64, Halifax County 53

Martinsville 49, Bassett 18

Maury 48, Granby 27

Millbrook 82, John Handley 29

Miller School 63, Eastern Mennonite 19

Mountain Mission 62, Hurley 24

Nansemond River 50, Hickory 41

New Covenant 49, Temple Christian 20

Norcom 53, Churchland 44

Northampton 53, Nandua 14

Norview 63, Woodrow Wilson 39

Oakton 43, Chantilly 40

Ocean Lakes 48, Norfolk Collegiate 41

Osbourn Park 47, Osbourn 16

Page County 51, Clarke County 41

Park View-Sterling 49, Independence 40

Patrick County 56, GW-Danville 47

Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, Atlee 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Blacksburg 33

Potomac 74, C.D. Hylton 33

Potomac Falls 35, Freedom (South Riding) 23

Prince Edward County 48, Amelia County 43

Princess Anne 80, Tallwood 12

Pulaski County 64, Cave Spring 48

Rappahannock County 46, East Rockingham 34

Richlands 63, Graham 32

Richmond Christian 88, Grove Avenue Baptist 8

Ridgeview 65, Lee High 21

Riverbend 56, North Stafford 40

Riverheads 39, Fort Defiance 35

Riverside 54, Stone Bridge 47

Roanoke Catholic 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 62

Roanoke Valley Christian 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 14

Rural Retreat 63, Holston 42

Salem-Va. Beach 67, Bayside 52

South County 50, James Robinson 43

South Lakes 54, McLean 44

Southampton 31, Sussex Central 20

Spotswood 69, Harrisonburg 26

Staunton River 77, Northside 53

Steward School 60, Norfolk Christian School 33

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61, John Champe 42

Stuart Hall 49, Ridgeview Christian 46

Surry County 63, Park View-South Hill 46

T.C. Williams 65, Mount Vernon 45

Trinity Christian School 53, Fredericksburg Christian 42

Turner Ashby 64, Waynesboro 23

Tuscarora 63, Broad Run 55

Twin Springs 49, Rye Cove 15

Twin Valley 42, Council 32

Union 57, John Battle 20

Varina 57, Armstrong 42

Virginia High 59, Tazewell 41

W.T. Woodson 47, West Springfield 26

Warren County 52, Manassas Park 28

West Point 35, Lancaster 28

West Potomac 90, Annandale 27

William Fleming 63, Salem 30

William Monroe 60, Skyline 27

Wilson Memorial 73, Stuarts Draft 48

Woodbridge 71, Gar-Field 18

Woodside 49, Gloucester 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Middleburg Academy vs. Madeira School, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.