Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 68, Richmond Christian 53
Armstrong 81, Hanover 64
Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Williamsburg Christian Academy 56
Banner Christian 76, Brunswick Academy 52
Bishop O’Connell 86, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57
Bishop Sullivan 102, Greenbrier Christian 54
Bland County 61, Rural Retreat 41
Blue Ridge 75, Roanoke Catholic 46
Booker T. Washington 74, Norview 69, OT
Briar Woods 61, John Champe 58
Broad Run 65, Stone Bridge 62, OT
Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge Christian 52
Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Hampton Roads 27
Cave Spring 72, Blacksburg 63
Central Wise 58, Abingdon 47
Covenant School 67, Veritas 54
Craig County 50, Eastern Montgomery 45
Dan River 72, Gretna 49
Deep Run 75, J.R. Tucker 72, 3OT
Dinwiddie 60, Prince George 53
East Rockingham 88, Page County 48
Eastern Mennonite 52, North Cross 36
Episcopal 65, Georgetown Prep, Md. 62
First Colonial 55, Landstown 25
Floyd County 93, James River-Buchanan 67
Frank Cox 66, Ocean Lakes 37
Franklin County 71, Bassett 38
George Mason 56, Madison County 45
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Galax 39
Graham 68, Richlands 42
Grassfield 51, Great Bridge 45
Handley 71, Sherando 48
Henrico 78, Lee-Davis 67
Heritage-Newport News 66, Gloucester 41
Highland Springs 58, Atlee 52
Hopewell 73, Petersburg 61
Isle of Wight Academy 73, Denbigh Baptist 26
J.I. Burton 57, Holston 48
Jefferson Forest 72, Amherst County 56
Kecoughtan 58, Woodside 39
Kellam 60, Tallwood 57
King’s Fork 86, Indian River 57
Lake Taylor 83, Churchland 49
Lakeland 67, Hickory 57
Lebanon 54, Marion 33
Lee High 64, Ridgeview 54
Life Christian 73, Christ Chapel Academy 63
Maggie Walker 75, New Community 53
Martinsville 45, Halifax County 44
Mathews 87, Charles City 51
Matoaca 53, Thomas Dale 34
Maury 63, Woodrow Wilson 40
Meadowbrook 71, Colonial Heights 66
Menchville 71, Bethel 43
Miller School 75, Va. Episcopal 55
Nansemond River 59, Deep Creek 45
Nansemond-Suffolk 58, Norfolk Christian 55, OT
Nelson County 58, Appomattox 41
New Covenant 55, Fishburne Military 46
Norcom 71, Granby 64
Oscar Smith 71, Western Branch 62
Potomac Falls 83, Tuscarora 76
Princess Anne 53, Bayside 44
Pulaski County 67, William Byrd 57
R.E. Lee-Staunton 70, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41
Rappahannock 52, Northumberland 48
Riverheads 57, Buffalo Gap 52
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Parkway Christian 36
Rock Ridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 61
Rockbridge County 66, Fort Defiance 42
Salem 66, Christiansburg 60
Spotswood 62, Waynesboro 38
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Woodberry Forest 44
St. Christopher’s 58, Fork Union Prep 55
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 97, Landon, Md. 60
Tandem Friends School 76, Grace Christian 32
Trinity Episcopal 56, Collegiate-Richmond 50
Union 74, John Battle 70, 2OT
Varina 75, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35
Virginia High 62, Tazewell 45
Walsingham Academy 52, Steward School 24
William Monroe 65, Skyline 55
Wilson Memorial 68, Luray 34
Woodstock Central 67, Strasburg 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bullis, Md. vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.
Caroline vs. James Monroe, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Centreville vs. James Madison, ppd.
Colgan vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd.
Culpeper vs. Manassas Park, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Falls Church vs. TJ-Alexandria, ppd.
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway, ppd. to Jan 16th.
James Wood vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Justice vs. George Marshall, ppd. to Jan 17th.
McLean vs. Washington-Lee, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ccd.
Rappahannock County vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Jan 16th.
South Lakes vs. Yorktown, ccd.
Stafford vs. Brooke Point, ppd.
W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Warren County vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Jan 17th.
West Springfield vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.
Western Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd. to Jan 17th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, Central Wise 55
Auburn 33, Grayson County 32
Briar Woods 44, John Champe 32
Cape Henry Collegiate 34, Hampton Roads 27
Carroll County 63, Radford 49
Cave Spring 68, Blacksburg 24
Christiansburg 54, Salem 42
Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 46
Deep Creek 83, Nansemond River 41
Eastern Mennonite 44, North Cross 25
Episcopal 42, Holy Child, Md. 37
Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Roanoke Valley Christian 29
First Christian 71, Woodberry Forest 44
Flint Hill 55, Bullis, Md. 54
Fort Defiance 70, Rockbridge County 40
Franklin County 31, Bassett 25
Freedom (South Riding) 61, Rock Ridge 19
George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Galax 40
Giles 63, Alleghany 55
Glen Allen 49, TJ-Richmond 19
Grafton 39, Jamestown 37
Graham 56, Richlands 47
Great Bridge 53, Grassfield 18
Hampton 63, Warwick 51
Handley 45, Sherando 43
Hanover 71, Armstrong 50
Henrico 66, Lee-Davis 52
Heritage-Newport News 67, Gloucester 61, OT
Highland Springs 60, Atlee 48
Holy Cross Regional 41, Timberlake Christian 35
Honaker 80, Twin Valley 30
Hopewell 61, Petersburg 33
Isle of Wight Academy 32, Denbigh Baptist 27
J.R. Tucker 55, Deep Run 51, OT
Jefferson Forest 41, Amherst County 37
Kellam 48, Tallwood 41
King’s Fork 54, Indian River 53
Lake Taylor 86, Churchland 37
Lakeland 54, Hickory 39
Landstown 60, First Colonial 45
Lebanon 55, Marion 42
Manchester 67, Clover Hill 36
Martinsville 60, Halifax County 34
Mathews 45, Charles City 11
Meadowbrook 70, Colonial Heights 61
Middleburg Academy 41, Foxcroft 23
Midlothian 45, Huguenot 40
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 38
Norcom 54, Granby 28
Norfolk Academy 49, Norfolk Collegiate 45
Northside 52, Glenvar 46
Norview 63, Booker T. Washington 15
Ocean Lakes 81, Frank Cox 36
Page County 49, East Rockingham 45
Park View-South Hill 62, Franklin 60
Patrick County 52, Tunstall 18
Patrick Henry-Ashland 53, Varina 52
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Hidden Valley 39
Poquoson 63, New Kent 61
Prince George 64, Dinwiddie 47
Princess Anne 92, Bayside 41
Pulaski County 56, William Byrd 46
R.E. Lee-Staunton 49, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 28
Ridgeview 73, Lee High 43
Riverheads 45, Buffalo Gap 39
Salem-Va. Beach 78, Northampton 32
Smithfield 49, York 23
Southampton Academy 42, Tidewater Academy 27
Spotswood 55, Waynesboro 21
St. Andrew’s, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45
St. Annes-Belfield 53, St. Gertrude 31
St. Catherine’s 61, St. Margaret’s 23
Steward School 55, Walsingham Academy 11
Stone Bridge 49, Broad Run 46
Stuart Hall 63, United Christian Academy 40
Tabb 53, Lafayette 31
Thomas Dale 39, Matoaca 36
Trinity Episcopal 63, Collegiate-Richmond 60
Tuscarora 50, Potomac Falls 35
Union 59, John Battle 33
Veritas Christian Academy 38, Covenant School 34
Virginia High 79, Tazewell 77
Warhill 53, Bruton 24
Western Branch 65, Oscar Smith 38
William Monroe 44, Skyline 34
Wilson Memorial 63, Luray 62
Woodrow Wilson 61, Maury 17
Woodside 62, Kecoughtan 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentsville vs. Warren County, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Broadway vs. Harrisonburg, ppd. to Jan 16th.
C.D. Hylton vs. Potomac, ccd.
Fauquier vs. James Wood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Floyd County vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Freedom (Woodbridge) vs. Colgan, ppd.
Fuqua School vs. New Covenant, ccd.
George Marshall vs. Justice, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Brookville, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Holton Arms, Md. vs. St. John Paul the Great, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.
James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.
James Monroe vs. Caroline, ppd. to Jan 17th.
James Robinson vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd.
Langley vs. Herndon, ppd.
Louisa vs. Western Albemarle, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Manassas Park vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Mount Vernon vs. West Potomac, ccd.
Osbourn vs. Patriot, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Stafford vs. Brooke Point, ppd.
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Battlefield, ccd.
TJ-Alexandria vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Washington-Lee vs. McLean, ppd. to Jan 16th.
West Point vs. King & Queen, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ccd.
