Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 68, Richmond Christian 53

Armstrong 81, Hanover 64

Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Williamsburg Christian Academy 56

Banner Christian 76, Brunswick Academy 52

Bishop O’Connell 86, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57

Bishop Sullivan 102, Greenbrier Christian 54

Bland County 61, Rural Retreat 41

Blue Ridge 75, Roanoke Catholic 46

Booker T. Washington 74, Norview 69, OT

Briar Woods 61, John Champe 58

Broad Run 65, Stone Bridge 62, OT

Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge Christian 52

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Hampton Roads 27

Cave Spring 72, Blacksburg 63

Central Wise 58, Abingdon 47

Covenant School 67, Veritas 54

Craig County 50, Eastern Montgomery 45

Dan River 72, Gretna 49

Deep Run 75, J.R. Tucker 72, 3OT

Dinwiddie 60, Prince George 53

East Rockingham 88, Page County 48

Eastern Mennonite 52, North Cross 36

Episcopal 65, Georgetown Prep, Md. 62

First Colonial 55, Landstown 25

Floyd County 93, James River-Buchanan 67

Frank Cox 66, Ocean Lakes 37

Franklin County 71, Bassett 38

George Mason 56, Madison County 45

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Galax 39

Graham 68, Richlands 42

Grassfield 51, Great Bridge 45

Handley 71, Sherando 48

Henrico 78, Lee-Davis 67

Heritage-Newport News 66, Gloucester 41

Highland Springs 58, Atlee 52

Hopewell 73, Petersburg 61

Isle of Wight Academy 73, Denbigh Baptist 26

J.I. Burton 57, Holston 48

Jefferson Forest 72, Amherst County 56

Kecoughtan 58, Woodside 39

Kellam 60, Tallwood 57

King’s Fork 86, Indian River 57

Lake Taylor 83, Churchland 49

Lakeland 67, Hickory 57

Lebanon 54, Marion 33

Lee High 64, Ridgeview 54

Life Christian 73, Christ Chapel Academy 63

Maggie Walker 75, New Community 53

Martinsville 45, Halifax County 44

Mathews 87, Charles City 51

Matoaca 53, Thomas Dale 34

Maury 63, Woodrow Wilson 40

Meadowbrook 71, Colonial Heights 66

Menchville 71, Bethel 43

Miller School 75, Va. Episcopal 55

Nansemond River 59, Deep Creek 45

Nansemond-Suffolk 58, Norfolk Christian 55, OT

Nelson County 58, Appomattox 41

New Covenant 55, Fishburne Military 46

Norcom 71, Granby 64

Oscar Smith 71, Western Branch 62

Potomac Falls 83, Tuscarora 76

Princess Anne 53, Bayside 44

Pulaski County 67, William Byrd 57

R.E. Lee-Staunton 70, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41

Rappahannock 52, Northumberland 48

Riverheads 57, Buffalo Gap 52

Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Parkway Christian 36

Rock Ridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 61

Rockbridge County 66, Fort Defiance 42

Salem 66, Christiansburg 60

Spotswood 62, Waynesboro 38

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Woodberry Forest 44

St. Christopher’s 58, Fork Union Prep 55

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 97, Landon, Md. 60

Tandem Friends School 76, Grace Christian 32

Trinity Episcopal 56, Collegiate-Richmond 50

Union 74, John Battle 70, 2OT

Varina 75, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35

Virginia High 62, Tazewell 45

Walsingham Academy 52, Steward School 24

William Monroe 65, Skyline 55

Wilson Memorial 68, Luray 34

Woodstock Central 67, Strasburg 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullis, Md. vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.

Caroline vs. James Monroe, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Centreville vs. James Madison, ppd.

Colgan vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd.

Culpeper vs. Manassas Park, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Falls Church vs. TJ-Alexandria, ppd.

Harrisonburg vs. Broadway, ppd. to Jan 16th.

James Wood vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Justice vs. George Marshall, ppd. to Jan 17th.

McLean vs. Washington-Lee, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ccd.

Rappahannock County vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Jan 16th.

South Lakes vs. Yorktown, ccd.

Stafford vs. Brooke Point, ppd.

W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Warren County vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Jan 17th.

West Springfield vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.

Western Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd. to Jan 17th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Central Wise 55

Auburn 33, Grayson County 32

Briar Woods 44, John Champe 32

Cape Henry Collegiate 34, Hampton Roads 27

Carroll County 63, Radford 49

Cave Spring 68, Blacksburg 24

Christiansburg 54, Salem 42

Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 46

Deep Creek 83, Nansemond River 41

Eastern Mennonite 44, North Cross 25

Episcopal 42, Holy Child, Md. 37

Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Roanoke Valley Christian 29

First Christian 71, Woodberry Forest 44

Flint Hill 55, Bullis, Md. 54

Fort Defiance 70, Rockbridge County 40

Franklin County 31, Bassett 25

Freedom (South Riding) 61, Rock Ridge 19

George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Galax 40

Giles 63, Alleghany 55

Glen Allen 49, TJ-Richmond 19

Grafton 39, Jamestown 37

Graham 56, Richlands 47

Great Bridge 53, Grassfield 18

Hampton 63, Warwick 51

Handley 45, Sherando 43

Hanover 71, Armstrong 50

Henrico 66, Lee-Davis 52

Heritage-Newport News 67, Gloucester 61, OT

Highland Springs 60, Atlee 48

Holy Cross Regional 41, Timberlake Christian 35

Honaker 80, Twin Valley 30

Hopewell 61, Petersburg 33

Isle of Wight Academy 32, Denbigh Baptist 27

J.R. Tucker 55, Deep Run 51, OT

Jefferson Forest 41, Amherst County 37

Kellam 48, Tallwood 41

King’s Fork 54, Indian River 53

Lake Taylor 86, Churchland 37

Lakeland 54, Hickory 39

Landstown 60, First Colonial 45

Lebanon 55, Marion 42

Manchester 67, Clover Hill 36

Martinsville 60, Halifax County 34

Mathews 45, Charles City 11

Meadowbrook 70, Colonial Heights 61

Middleburg Academy 41, Foxcroft 23

Midlothian 45, Huguenot 40

Nelson County 48, Appomattox 38

Norcom 54, Granby 28

Norfolk Academy 49, Norfolk Collegiate 45

Northside 52, Glenvar 46

Norview 63, Booker T. Washington 15

Ocean Lakes 81, Frank Cox 36

Page County 49, East Rockingham 45

Park View-South Hill 62, Franklin 60

Patrick County 52, Tunstall 18

Patrick Henry-Ashland 53, Varina 52

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Hidden Valley 39

Poquoson 63, New Kent 61

Prince George 64, Dinwiddie 47

Princess Anne 92, Bayside 41

Pulaski County 56, William Byrd 46

R.E. Lee-Staunton 49, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 28

Ridgeview 73, Lee High 43

Riverheads 45, Buffalo Gap 39

Salem-Va. Beach 78, Northampton 32

Smithfield 49, York 23

Southampton Academy 42, Tidewater Academy 27

Spotswood 55, Waynesboro 21

St. Andrew’s, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45

St. Annes-Belfield 53, St. Gertrude 31

St. Catherine’s 61, St. Margaret’s 23

Steward School 55, Walsingham Academy 11

Stone Bridge 49, Broad Run 46

Stuart Hall 63, United Christian Academy 40

Tabb 53, Lafayette 31

Thomas Dale 39, Matoaca 36

Trinity Episcopal 63, Collegiate-Richmond 60

Tuscarora 50, Potomac Falls 35

Union 59, John Battle 33

Veritas Christian Academy 38, Covenant School 34

Virginia High 79, Tazewell 77

Warhill 53, Bruton 24

Western Branch 65, Oscar Smith 38

William Monroe 44, Skyline 34

Wilson Memorial 63, Luray 62

Woodrow Wilson 61, Maury 17

Woodside 62, Kecoughtan 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentsville vs. Warren County, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Broadway vs. Harrisonburg, ppd. to Jan 16th.

C.D. Hylton vs. Potomac, ccd.

Fauquier vs. James Wood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Floyd County vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Freedom (Woodbridge) vs. Colgan, ppd.

Fuqua School vs. New Covenant, ccd.

George Marshall vs. Justice, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Brookville, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Holton Arms, Md. vs. St. John Paul the Great, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.

James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.

James Monroe vs. Caroline, ppd. to Jan 17th.

James Robinson vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd.

Langley vs. Herndon, ppd.

Louisa vs. Western Albemarle, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Manassas Park vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Mount Vernon vs. West Potomac, ccd.

Osbourn vs. Patriot, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Stafford vs. Brooke Point, ppd.

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Battlefield, ccd.

TJ-Alexandria vs. Falls Church, ppd.

Washington-Lee vs. McLean, ppd. to Jan 16th.

West Point vs. King & Queen, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ccd.

