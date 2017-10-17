Marijuana seen as safe among college students, but not administrators, survey shows

WASHINGTON — More college students view marijuana as safe, but administrators report deep concerns about the negative effects from the drug on campuses, a new nationwide survey shows.

Results from the survey were released Tuesday at the University of Maryland at College Park during a forum on substance use.

“The primary mission of every institution of higher education is to promote student success,” said Amelia Arria, director of the Center on Young Adult Health and Development at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “These new data indicate that marijuana use is a barrier to student achievement.”

According to the survey, 7 in 10 college administrators said that the number of students with marijuana-related problems either increased or stayed the same during the past three years.

“Forty-one percent of administrators observed academic problems related to marijuana use, and 36 percent have seen student mental health affected,” said William Moyers, a vice president at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which advocates for addiction treatment. “Sixty-three percent agree that students that use marijuana are more academically disengaged than nonusers.”

Between 2014 and 2016, the annual prevalence of marijuana use among college students increased by 14 percent, the group said.

At the same time, as states have legalized pot, students have been viewing it as less dangerous. According to the group, the perception of harm and risk associated with marijuana use among 18- to 22-year-olds decreased from 58 percent in 2000 to 33 percent in 2015.

“We need to recognize the urgency of the situation,” said Bob Caret, chancellor of the University System of Maryland. “These issues are having a negative impact on students and on our institutions.”

The survey was conducted using a survey of 744 college professionals in academic affairs, student affairs and student health.

It was conducted by the Hazelden Betty Ford and Mary Christie foundations along with the National Association of System Heads.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.