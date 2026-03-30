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Why is there a golden toilet on the National Mall?

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 30, 2026, 5:49 PM

Sitting on the edge of the steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial is the Secret Handshake’s newest sculpture of a throne with a golden toilet as a seat. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Sitting on the edge of the steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial is the Secret Handshake’s newest sculpture of a throne with a golden toilet as a seat. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
A plaque on the statue reads, “A Throne Fit for a King,” along with an inscription. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/3)

Golden toilet statue appears overnight on National Mall
The latest statue meant to get under President Donald Trump’s skin has popped up on D.C.’s National Mall.

Sitting on the edge of the steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial is the Secret Handshake’s newest sculpture of a throne with a golden toilet as a seat.

On Monday afternoon, many tourists, locals and people out for exercise stopped to take a look at the golden throne, including Frank McGee of D.C.

“This is pretty good. In fact, it looks like it came from his own apartment,” McGee said.

McGee said he thinks there’s room for this kind of political commentary.

“He treats himself like a king and ignores the Constitution, and so do his people, his lackeys, his court. So I think it’s very appropriate,” he added.

A plaque on the statue reads, “A Throne Fit for a King,” along with an inscription.

“In a time of unprecedented division, escalating conflict, and economic turmoil, President Trump focused on what truly mattered: remodeling the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. This, his crowning achievement, is a bold reminder that the president isn’t just a businessman, he’s taking care of business. It stands as a tribute to an unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem, and painted it gold,” it reads.

Penny from D.C stopped and took a picture sitting on the “throne” herself.

“Actually, I wouldn’t be surprised if he has one like this in the White House, or if he’s ordered them for the East Ballroom,” she joked.

The statue was placed by the group the Secret Handshake, which is also behind a sculpture featuring Trump and financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

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