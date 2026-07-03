3 held at gunpoint in Northwest DC in attempted robbery, police look for suspect

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information of the suspect and the incident.

Three men were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery Wednesday at a skate park in Northwest D.C. and police are looking for the suspect.

Just after 8:20 p.m., police went to the Shaw Skate Park in the 1500 block of 11th Street NW for a report of an attempted armed robbery. Police said the suspect, seen on video footage shared by D.C. police, went toward three men, held them at gunpoint and ordered they give him money.

No one was hurt and the suspect didn’t take any property from the men. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a gray Lexus sedan before authorities arrived.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information of the suspect and the incident. They can call them at 202-727-9099.

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