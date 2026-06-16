Workers treating algae in newly renovated Reflecting Pool with hydrogen peroxide and ‘nanobubbles’

Algae has been growing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool since the water feature was refilled last week after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Workers clean a blue-gray section of the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial on June 16, 2026. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter The east side of the Reflecting Pool, closest to the World War II Memorial, remained bright green as of late afternoon Tuesday, June 16. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter Ducks swim in the algae-tinted green water of the Reflecting Pool on June 16, 2026. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The National Park Service is using hydrogen peroxide and “nanobubbles” to treat algae that’s been growing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool since the water feature was refilled last week after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

“To keep the water in the Reflecting Pool not only crystal clear but also clean, we are deploying high-tech nanobubble ozone technology,” the U.S. Department of the Interior said in a statement to WTOP on Tuesday. The department added that hydrogen peroxide, “which is a milder treatment than chlorine and is used in spas and specialty pools like natural swimming pools, is also treating the pool.” Related stories ‘Residual algae’ coats part of newly opened Reflecting Pool

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An spokeswoman for the agency said Monday that the Reflecting Pool’s new green tint was “residual” algae from the water pumps and pipes.

Videos posted on social media beginning Tuesday morning showed workers pouring bottles of hydrogen peroxide into the water.

“There are no harmful side effects to marine life or to the environment,” the Interior Department said.

The Interior Department added that the nanobubbles treatment was “actively killing algae, pathogens (e.g., E. coli), and contaminants that have long plagued the Reflecting Pool since 1922.”

The Trump administration said that Reflecting Pool renovation costs are around $14 million.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the water closest to the Lincoln Memorial turned a blue-gray color, WTOP’s Alan Etter said. The east side of the Reflecting Pool near the World War II Memorial remained bright green as crews poured chemicals and strained the water by hand.

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