Under the tarp: Kennedy Center honors Bill Maher with Mark Twain Prize

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Bill Maher premieres on July 21 on Netflix.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Kennedy Center honors Bill Maher with Mark Twain Prize

On Sunday night, Bill Maher became the 26th comedian to receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, honoring a career that has straddled comedy and politics for over 30 years.

Though he started as a traditional stand‑up comedian, Maher became a household name in 1993 with the launch of Comedy Central’s Politically Incorrect.

After that show moved to ABC and was famously canceled, he transitioned to HBO, where he has now hosted Real Time with Bill Maher for 24 years — continuing his legacy of making both political parties laugh and, just as easily, making them angry.

On Sunday night, many of those coming to honor Maher noticed the tarp covering the front of the Kennedy Center, which hides where President Donald Trump’s name was removed following a judge’s ruling.

Former Mark Twain Prize winner Jay Leno said he would have talked about it on The Tonight Show when he was host.

“It’s silly,” said Leno. “It’s just vanity and vanity is always funny, whether it was Bill Clinton with his things. … I think we’d have a lot of fun.”

Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend compared the tarp covering to the Upside Down world from the Netflix show Stranger Things, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said, “We need to be focused on bigger things than our name in every damn place.”

Maher couldn’t say the word “tarp” without laughing as he spoke to WTOP on the red carpet.

“I love it. I mean, the way he can do things,” Maher said. “As much as you might want to try to foresee his move, you couldn’t do it. I couldn’t have thought of that. And then there it is.”

Most comedians of Maher’s era bring up their first appearance on Johnny Carson’s version of The Tonight Show as a career highlight.

Maher first heard Carson say his name while he waited behind the iconic curtain on Aug. 31, 1982. When reminded of a joke he told about former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev — “He looks like he stubbed his face” — Maher started to smile, chuckled and said, “I think I remember.”

When asked how that night compares to this one, he thought for a moment and said he had not been asked that.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than your first — sex, show business, whatever,” Maher said. “Probably the first time I went on stage in high school and got laughs for the first time from a real audience. I think that’s the top, but this is a pretty good way to come back full circle.”

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Bill Maher premieres July 21 on Netflix.

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