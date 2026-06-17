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E-bike crash leaves man dead in Southeast DC, police say

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

June 17, 2026, 9:14 PM

An e-bike crash in Southeast D.C. has left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to D.C. police officials.

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The MPD said a call came in just before 4:10 p.m. asking police to go to the outbound side of the South Capitol Street Bridge, known as the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, to check on a report of an e-bike accident.

Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man suffering from trauma injuries and not breathing, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation showed the e-bike and the victim were the only ones involved in the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Map of Southeast DC e-bike crash
(Courtesy Google Maps)

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Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

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