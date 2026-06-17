E-bike crash leaves man dead in Southeast DC, police say

The MPD said a call came in just before 4:10 p.m. asking police to go to the outbound side of the South Capitol Street Bridge, known as the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, to check on a report of an e-bike accident.

An e-bike crash in Southeast D.C. has left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to D.C. police officials.

The MPD said a call came in just before 4:10 p.m. asking police to go to the outbound side of the South Capitol Street Bridge, known as the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, to check on a report of an e-bike accident.

Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man suffering from trauma injuries and not breathing, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation showed the e-bike and the victim were the only ones involved in the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

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