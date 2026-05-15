Washington Nationals’ new team dog, Natty, is more than a mascot

The 2-month-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix will train alongside Nationals players, staff and fans as part of his development to prepare him for his career after baseball.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Natty, the Washington Nationals' new team dog

The Washington Nationals’ newest recruit is not thinking about throwing strikes or hitting home runs.

Natty, the team’s first-ever team dog, is training to become a future service animal. The 2-month-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix will train alongside Nationals players, staff and fans as part of his development to prepare him for his career after baseball.

Jackie Cheshire, one of the two Canine Companions volunteers training Natty, told WTOP the puppy will learn 35 different cues during his 18-month training in the D.C. area and improve his social skills in stores, parks and Nationals Park.

“He is curious and bold and confident and a really great dog,” Cheshire said.

Natty is one of six siblings learning to become service dogs as part of Canine Companions, a nonprofit that trains service animals.

Once he arrived at Nationals Park from California on May 5, he was already “taking reps” and roaming around the entire stadium, Valerie Todryk Krebs, vice president of communications for the Nationals, told WTOP.

“He’s a five-tool kind of guy, and someone I think our players and our fans are going to be really excited about,” Todryk Krebs said.

Natty will be building up his social skills when he is around the team and fans at the ballpark. He will make his big-league appearance on Friday when the Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Natty, the team’s first-ever team dog, is training to become a future service animal. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The 2-month-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix will train alongside Nationals players, staff and fans as part of his development to prepare him for his career after baseball. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The puppy will learn 35 different cues during his 18-month training. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Natty is one of six siblings learning to become service dogs as part of Canine Companions, a nonprofit that trains service animals. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Natty will be building up his social skills when he is around the team and fans at the ballpark. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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As he gets older, Todryk Krebs said the organization will see what more they can do with him in between innings. As a member of the team, he will receive some perks, maybe even a “bejeweled ring or collar” if the Nationals win the World Series, she said.

Before his arrival, fans got to know the pup and chose his name following an online vote.

“He’s definitely got a lot of Natty-tude,” Todryk Krebs said. “He’s got a lot of personality, and so the name is really fitting.”

Cheshire said once training is complete in D.C., Natty will head to New York for six months of professional training before starting his service dog career.

Many dogs go on to serve people with a range of disabilities, including people with mobility issues, those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and veterans with PTSD. Cheshire said dogs provided through Canine Companions are provided to people with disabilities free of charge.

Until then, is Natty ready for the pressure coming from the fans?

Laura Toelle, Natty’s second volunteer, says he’s up for the task.

“They’re going to love seeing him,” she said. “I think it’s going to be fun watching them interact with him.”

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

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