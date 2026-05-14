Revitalized part of DC gets new community park

There's a new addition to a D.C. neighborhood that's been getting a major makeover in recent years.

There’s a new addition to a D.C. neighborhood that’s been getting a major makeover in recent years.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held to open a nearly one-acre park at Skyland Town Center in Southeast.

It includes a playground, trellises, seating and a multiuse plaza.

“This park will be a green haven for our residents, a place to relax in the fresh air, a place to gather for community events (and) a place for children to play,” said Rahsaan Bernard, chief operating officer for WC Smith, which is part of the development team.

Development at Skyland Town Center was stalled for more than a decade. We just cut the ribbon at the new Skyland Town Center Community Park—part of the final phase of the three-phase development. Today, we’re celebrating the community and people who stuck with tough projects. pic.twitter.com/k3ZM4IGuLP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 14, 2026

The District first awarded the overall town center project to a developer in 2002, but it was met with years of setbacks. One of them was in 2016, when the project lost Walmart as an anchor tenant.

“We are just grateful to everybody involved for keeping their promises, to not giving up when the going got tough, and at the end, delivering a beautiful project for Ward 7,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Now, the development along Marion Barry Avenue SE has housing for renters and buyers, the city’s first LIDL grocery store, multiple restaurants and more.

“When you look at the work of this magnificent development, coupled with this new community park, I’m excited. Neighbors should be excited,” said Ward 7 Council member Wendell Felder. “If you’re tuning in and you’re new to the District and you’re looking for a place to move, you should come to Ward 7.”

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