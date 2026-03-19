Road closures, parking restrictions for DC’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon

Saturday's Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5k will have thousands of runners rocking through D.C. But drivers will want the party to end as fast as possible.

This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K run will have thousands of runners rocking through D.C. on Saturday. But drivers will want the party to end as fast as possible, as the race will bring a slew of road closures and parking restrictions to the District.

The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. and the half marathon starts at 8 a.m. The finisher concert wraps up at 1:30 p.m. The routes for both races are below:

The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon.

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

1800 block of C Street NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Parking will be restricted on the following streets from noon Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street

Parking will be restricted on the following streets from 4 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 6th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Parking will be restricted on the following streets Saturday from midnight to 2 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 23rd Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

1800 block of C Street NW

1800 block of Virginia Avenue NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

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