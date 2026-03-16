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Hundreds gather on National Mall for DC Tulip Day

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

March 16, 2026, 10:44 AM

Hundreds gather on the National Mall for DC’s Tulip Day

Hundreds of people gathered on the National Mall Sunday to usher in the start of spring with D.C.’s Tulip Day.

Lifestyle stories

A whopping 150,000 tulips, bulbs and all, were displayed on the mall Sunday afternoon.

Eventgoers were able to make a bundle of 10 tulips each to bring home. Tulip Day is partially funded by the European Union and the Dutch Embassy.

Kim Jenks had been looking forward to the event since tickets became available. She said for now, she’s picking the flowers for herself.

“But I may gift some, because I save the bulbs and replant them in October,” Jenks said.

Cymone Fabian visited with her 6-month-old baby boy JJ.

“I have a single family home. It’s our first home, so I’m really excited to put some really beautiful flowers out in the front,” Fabian said.

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Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

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