Hundreds gather on National Mall for DC Tulip Day

Hundreds gathered on the National Mall Sunday to usher in the start of spring with D.C.’s Tulip Day.

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Hundreds of people gathered on the National Mall Sunday to usher in the start of spring with D.C.’s Tulip Day.

A whopping 150,000 tulips, bulbs and all, were displayed on the mall Sunday afternoon.

Eventgoers were able to make a bundle of 10 tulips each to bring home. Tulip Day is partially funded by the European Union and the Dutch Embassy.

Kim Jenks had been looking forward to the event since tickets became available. She said for now, she’s picking the flowers for herself.

“But I may gift some, because I save the bulbs and replant them in October,” Jenks said.

Cymone Fabian visited with her 6-month-old baby boy JJ.

“I have a single family home. It’s our first home, so I’m really excited to put some really beautiful flowers out in the front,” Fabian said.

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