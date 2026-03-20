DC police announces youth curfew zones this weekend

D.C. police are introducing more youth curfew zones this weekend, this time in three neighborhoods.

D.C. police are introducing more youth curfew zones this weekend, this time in four neighborhoods.

The curfew zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

The latest zone covers The Wharf. The northern border is Interstate 395, the eastern border is South Capitol Street SW, the southern border is P Street SW and the western border is the Washington Channel.

Another zone covers the Navy Yard area and has a northern border of Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue, and uses the Anacostia River as a southern border.

A third zone covers the U Street Corridor. It stretches up to V Street and Florida Avenue Northwest, and reaches down to T Street Northwest, covering 7th to 13th Street Northwest.

Another zone is in place for Chinatown, and covers I Street to E Street Northwest, across 6th Street to 9th Street NW.

In a news release, the D.C. police department announced it’s using the chief of police’s authority under the Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 to establish these zones.

Teens under the age of 18 are not allowed to gather in groups of nine or more within the zones — though there are some exemptions to the law.

This temporary weekend curfew is in addition to a citywide juvenile curfew that begins every night at 11 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. the next day.

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