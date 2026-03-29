Blossom Kite Festival takes flight during cherry blossom peak bloom

D.C. was packed with people Saturday as the Blossom Kite Festival took flight while the cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

A kite flies on the National Mall during the Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Visitors are seen flying kites on the National Mall during the Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Kites were getting tangled in some of the trees on the National Mall during the Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander People from near and far went to the Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Ciani Montague spoke to WTOP while visiting the Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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D.C. was packed with people Saturday as the Blossom Kite Festival took flight while the cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

Sunny skies combined with gusty winds made for a chilly day, but that didn’t stop tens of thousands from gathering on the National Mall and around the Tidal Basin.

Normally during peak bloom, the cherry blossoms are the main attraction. This weekend, thousands of colorful kites filled the sky and drew just as much attention from visitors.

“It’s crazy. All the colors. I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s really dope,” Xavier Martin told WTOP, laughing. “I didn’t expect as many people to come out.”

For many, the festival is a yearly tradition. For Martin, who lives in Woodbridge, Virginia, it was his first time attending, and he surprised his girlfriend with the trip.

“I’ve never done kite flying,” Ciani Montague said. “It’s different. I like it.”

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WTOP's Jimmy Alexander talked to people on the National Mall about how they prepared for the Blossom Kite Festival

Like many festivalgoers, they ordered their kite online.

“This is the eight foot long kite spectacular,” Martin said. “30 bucks, it’s a good deal,”

Aidan Chase, of Olney, Maryland, was flying a kite near the Washington Monument that was lent to him by a friend.

“Seeing all the kites in the air, it’s a beautiful sight to behold,” Chase told WTOP.

For many of those who attended, the steady wind was unforgettable, and not always cooperative.

“I think it’s amazing. There’s literally hundreds of thousands of kites up in the sky,” Ryan Salandria told WTOP. “I think it’s even more hilarious that some of these kites have gotten tangled up in the trees.”

Salandria, who is visiting from Delaware, pointed toward trees near the Washington Monument and said the area seems to be a trouble spot for flyers.

“It does look like the tree here has been toilet papered. You got this long white tail from a distance,” Salandria said. “But when you come up close and you see the other five kites in there.”

As many kites filled the sky, crowds on the ground were napping photos and selfies with friends and family, with the blossoms providing colorful backdrops.

Near the Washington Monument, facing the Capitol, was a group wearing bright pink wigs that stood out among the crowd.

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WTOP's Jimmy Alexander talked to visitors at the National Mall about what brought them to the Blossom Kite Festival.

“We’re trying to have a good time and good vibes out here at the festival,” said Lee Dalton, who lives in D.C. and is a member of the U.S. Navy.

He had a large group with him on the National Mall. Many of them were visiting him from his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

“Forty people are here for my birthday,” Dalton told WTOP. “I’m turning 24.”

Other members of the group said the event highlighted a sense of unity. Josh Little, visiting from Nashville, told WTOP it “speaks to what America is.”

“People are really scared for the future of the country,” Little said. “It’s like we can all gather in one place and really just be together and be united as one people.”

The feeling extended beyond tourists.

“This is a great opportunity to get our community together, the people of the DMV to really experience community and enjoy having togetherness,” said Cameron, who lives in Leesburg, Virginia.

As the group prepared to head to its next stop, Dalton smiled, looking at his friends, and took in the scene around him.

“I’m glad that I’m here to experience it on my birthday,” Lee said.

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