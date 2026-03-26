The District’s cherry blossom trees reached peak bloom Thursday, drawing crowds to the Tidal Basin on a mild afternoon as puffy white blossoms wrapped the shoreline.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. As cherry blossoms reach peak bloom, one unusual tree stands out

The District’s cherry blossom trees reached peak bloom Thursday, drawing crowds to the Tidal Basin on a mild afternoon as puffy white blossoms wrapped the shoreline.

With more than 70% of the blooms open, people poured into the area, many stopping for selfies, lingering beneath the trees or wandering slowly along the water.

Some admitted they were playing hooky from work to take in the annual show. Others traveled specifically for the experience or made it part of an annual tradition.

“This is my first time seeing the cherry blossoms,” said Nikki Taylor, of Detroit. “They’re absolutely gorgeous.”

For some, what makes the experience special is that it offers something rare without leaving the country.

“I think how pretty they are, and it’s very unique to D.C., other than Japan,” said Sara Hummel, of Clarksburg, Maryland. “So if we don’t have to fly … 17-20 hours to see them, then we’re lucky that we have them close by.”

The timing also made the day feel especially memorable.

“You couldn’t pick a better time,” said Stephen Sanday, who was visiting from North Carolina. “With decent weather, they’re going to pop out. And we got really lucky.”

Live music added to the atmosphere, with a string duet playing along the path as people moved through the crowd.

“It’s a therapeutic experience,” said Stacie Clemmons, of Baltimore. “It’s beautiful, the weather’s lovely.”

Memories of ‘Stumpy’

From a certain angle, the hollowed trunk appeared to form a face, prompting some visitors to say it looked like the tree was laughing. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Some visitors said the tree reminded them of “Stumpy,” the iconic cherry blossom tree that became a symbol of resilience before it was removed during construction work at the Tidal Basin. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Among the rows of cherry trees, one stood out in particular.

Its hollowed trunk and single long branch bursting with blooms drew a steady stream of onlookers, many slowing down to take a closer look. Some said it reminded them of “Stumpy,” the iconic cherry blossom tree that became a symbol of resilience before it was removed during construction work at the Tidal Basin.

“I love their courage,” said Roger Harte. “They don’t give up. They keep coming back.”

Others noticed something more unsettling: From a certain angle, the hollowed trunk appeared to form a face, prompting some visitors to say it looked like the tree was laughing.

“It does look like it could have a little scary character going on in there, kind of just laughing at all of these people coming by and saying, ‘Ha, ha, ha, I’m going to be here forever!’” said Russel Horner.

Perspective seemed to matter.

“Yeah, it is kind of ominous,” said Abby from D.C. “And I’m starting to see a face.”

Not everyone agreed.

“I see a tree just trying and hanging on for dear life,” said John, who was visiting with friends.

Some focused less on appearances and more on what the tree represented.

“It’s struggling. It’s fighting. But it’s looking beautiful,” Robin Bell said. “Maybe it’s not the tree we want, but it’s the tree we need.”

Some of those who stopped to admire the tree also came up with possible names. Some suggested it was a successor to Stumpy, offering names like “Stumpy Jr.” or even “Angry Stumpy.”

“’Holy Moly,’” one visitor suggested, before adding that the tree “looks deserving of its crown.”

Whether viewed as eerie, inspiring, or simply unusual, the tree has become an unexpected focal point during peak bloom, drawing nearly as much attention as the blossoms surrounding it.

And while all eyes were on this latest tree with personality, Stumpy itself is already staging a quiet comeback. The U.S. National Arboretum says cuttings from the original tree are thriving, and this spring, the young clones even flowered for the first time.

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