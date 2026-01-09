World War II Memorial shuts down for monthslong renovations

The World War II Memorial in shutting down for monthslong renovations to update its fountains and lighting, starting Friday, according to the National Park Service,

The Park Service expects the memorial to reopen by May 15, according to a Thursday news release.

The $3.7 million project will replace the lighting systems that don’t work anymore in the memorial’s fountain and along the ground. Crews will also make electrical and mechanical upgrades to ensure the new lighting is safe and reliable.

The National Park Service said the renovations will make it possible to see the World War II Memorial at night again, while improving safety and visitor experience.

During the closure, fencing and construction barriers will restrict visitors’ access to the monument. Some pedestrian routes could be adjusted to accommodate the ongoing work.

The upgrades come as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this summer. The semiquincentennial has pushed along projects to restore the District’s monuments, historic landscapes and parks.

A lot of the changes will address signs of weathering, general wear and tear from visitors, as well as outdated systems, according to the National Park Service.

Some of the ongoing work could lead to additional closures beyond the World War II Memorial.

Other fountains are also getting upgrades at Dupont Circle, the George Mason Memorial and several additional monuments.

Some fountains that don’t work are being fixed up, including at Columbus Plaza, John Marshall Park and Meridian Hill Park.