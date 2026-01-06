Live Radio
Thousands show up for light show to commemorate America’s 250th birthday at Washington Monument

Kyle Cooper

January 6, 2026

Washington Monument commemorates America’s 250th birthday with projection show

The six-night kickoff of the yearlong celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday came to end Monday night.

Thousands turned out at the Washington Monument to see the innovative light show and big firework finale, which lasted about 10 minutes.

“Proud to be an American. It’s really cool to see. I’ve never been here with the monument lit up like this,” Daniel, of Alexandria, Virginia, told WTOP.

The lighting of the candle and the singing of the national anthem was emotional for some people.

“I actually felt a tear go down my eye, too,” Holly, an attendee, said. “This year is a really cool opportunity as we look forward to 250 years to come together as a nation from all creeds and backgrounds to see what we’ve accomplished and how we can unite and come together.”

Ryan Danker, who lives in Virginia, enjoyed the show and said it was “very positive.”

“I liked it,” Danker said. “Highlights a lot of our accomplishments and perfect for the 250th. … They should do more of this.”

Freedom 250, an organization created by President Donald Trump, was behind the show and is also planning a National Day of Prayer in May and the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in late June and early July.

