When is it time to take down holiday decorations? DC locals and tourists weigh in.

While Christmas was more than a week ago and we are now in a new year, there is a question a lot of us are asking ourselves: Is it time to take down the holiday decorations?

WTOP polled tourists and locals at the National Christmas Tree at the Ellipse, and other D.C. locations, who had a lot to say on the topic.

“That’s a good question. The older I’ve gotten, the longer I’ve sometimes left them up,” Lori, from Northern Virginia, said. “I used to be a lot more rigid when I was younger.”

Lori said she was disappointed the National Christmas Tree is no longer lit at night. The last night for the tree was on Jan. 1.

While normally, Lori said her family takes down their decorations after the Epiphany on Jan. 6, her husband, Rich, said he follows the golden marriage rule when it comes to decorations.

“We’ll take them down when Lori says it’s time to take them down,” Rich said, while laughing.

Outside the Willard Hotel, which is still decorated for the holidays, Perla from Ottawa, Canada, who’s taking in the sights, said she is on the same page as Lori.

“A week after New Year’s. It’s a tradition, yeah,” Perla said. “We wait until Jesus’ baptism, which is supposed to be around January 6th.”

Near the White House, Chris from Capitol Hill thinks decoration removal should be a day earlier than Lori and Perla.

“That answer is pretty easy for me, the end of the 12 Days of Christmas,” Chris said. “So, we are liturgically in the Christmas season right now.”

Chris pointed out that the first day of Christmas is on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

“Traditionally, people would set up decorations on Christmas Eve and then keep them up for the 12 days,” he said.

It seems like Chris was a tad early with the tradition this year, because his family put up their Christmas tree on Thanksgiving weekend.

Not far away from Chris and his family was Jamella and Anthony.

While Jamella admitted that she doesn’t enjoy taking down decorations and has been known to keep hers up until spring, Anthony, who is visiting from Brooklyn, said he knows the best time to take them down.

“When the tree is on the curb,” he said.