Caroling TSA agent at BWI goes viral after iconic performance

Move over, Mariah Carey. An employee at BWI Marshall Airport is grabbing attention for her rendition of "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Move over, Mariah Carey. An employee at BWI Marshall Airport is grabbing attention for her rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Desiree is a Transportation Security Administration agent who has worked at the airport since 2023. Her rendition of the iconic Christmas tune went viral, with a TikTok of her crooning garnering millions of views.

“I was amazed at it. It got to that many people around the world. People were tagging Tyler Perry and Mariah Carey. It was amazing, insane,” she told WTOP.

She is now also getting recognized by travelers coming through the security line at the airport.

“They come through, and they’re like, ‘Are you the girl that sings Mariah Carey?’ And I’m doing bag check,” she said.

Desiree and the other TSA carolers welcomed travelers with Christmas classics all season.

“I guess the higher-ups just wanted us to bring cheer around the airport to release some of the stress that the passengers may have trying to fly in, and they have a lot going on with families and everything,” she said.

Desiree has been performing all her life and joined the TSA Choir after hearing about it from a colleague. Though she went viral for singing a Mariah Carey song, her favorite singer is Whitney Houston.

The TSA Choir holds performances throughout the year.

“We just do things involving BWI — assemblies, 9/11 remembrances. We might be able to do something in February, maybe for Black History Month,” she said.