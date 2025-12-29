Where can you dispose of your Christmas tree or holiday decorations in the DC area?

The end of the holiday season is here, which may mean it's time to take down that Christmas tree and garland in the house.

The end of the holiday season is here, which may mean it’s time to take down that Christmas tree and garland in the house.

But what do you do with it now? Here is a list of places in the D.C. region where you can get rid of them.

DC

The D.C. Department of Public Works is collecting holiday trees and greenery from Jan. 2 through Feb. 28 from DPW-serviced households. After Feb. 28, all holiday trees and greenery need to be placed at your normal point of collection for trash and recycling. The District asks you to use the curbside tree boxes and holiday tree drop-off options to compost all holiday trees and greenery.

You can drop off your tree Monday through Friday at:

Bryant Street Sweep Shop (201 Bryant St. NW), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(201 Bryant St. NW), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guy Mason Recreation Center (3600 Calvert St. NW), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(3600 Calvert St. NW), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. DPW Salt Storage Facility (2700 South Capitol St. SE), 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Christmas trees and wreaths are considered yard waste and are picked up year-round in Anne Arundel County. Put them out with your yard waste on the curb before 6 a.m. Officials are asking residents to cut very tall trees in half so they can fit into the contractor’s truck.

The county asks that you remove the tree stand, tree bags, lights, metal ornament hangers and all decorations.

Charles County

You can recycle your Christmas tree into free mulch by dropping it off at one of 12 different locations in the county through Jan. 10. Look for the Christmas tree recycling sign at the following locations:

Breeze Farm Recycling Center : 15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island

: 15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island Calvary Gospel Church : Route 228, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf

: Route 228, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf Charles County Courthouse : Talbot Street, La Plata

: Talbot Street, La Plata Billingsley Road Recycling Center : 12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf

: 12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf Gilbert Run Park Recycling Center : 13140 Charles St., Charlotte Hall

: 13140 Charles St., Charlotte Hall Pinefield Park : Pinefield Road, Waldorf

: Pinefield Road, Waldorf Piney Church Road Mulch Facility : Piney Church Road, Waldorf

: Piney Church Road, Waldorf Pisgah Recycling Center : 6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata

: 6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata Route 5 Park N’ Ride : Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf

: Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf Radio Station Road : Across from Laurel Springs Park in La Plata

: Across from Laurel Springs Park in La Plata Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park : Ruth B. Swann Drive, Bryans Road (off Route 210)

: Ruth B. Swann Drive, Bryans Road (off Route 210) St. Nicholas Drive: St. Nicholas Drive, Waldorf (off Smallwood Drive)

Frederick County

Frederick does not collect Christmas trees curbside but does have a place where you can drop off your natural, cut tree at the Reichs Ford Road facility.

Trees can be brought there Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The facility is closed Jan. 1. Find more information on their website.

Howard County

It’s Merry Mulch season in Howard County, with the option to both have your tree picked up and to drop it off at nine different locations.

If you have yard trim collection at your home, you can set your tree out the night before or the day of by 6 a.m. Trees must be cut into less than 4 feet in lengths and tied. Bundles must weigh less than 40 pounds.

They can also be dropped off at the following spots:

Clarksville: Kendall Hardware (12260 Route 108)

(12260 Route 108) Columbia: Cedar Lane Park (5081 Cedar Lane)

(5081 Cedar Lane) Elkridge: Rockburn Park (5400 Landing Road)

(5400 Landing Road) Ellicott City: Old Circuit Court upper parking at Court House Drive (just past Ellicott Mills Drive, on the right)

(just past Ellicott Mills Drive, on the right) Highland: Schooley Mill Park (12975 Hall Shop Road), Marriottsville

(12975 Hall Shop Road), Marriottsville Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste Area (2350 Marriottsville Road)

(2350 Marriottsville Road) Savage: Savage Park (8400 Fair St.)

(8400 Fair St.) Woodbine: Western Regional Park (14800 Carrs Mill Road)

Montgomery County

Trees are accepted year-round during curbside yard trim recycling collection. Residents can leave their trees on the curb by 7 a.m. on their recycling collection day.

You can request a bulk trash pickup for your artificial trees.

Prince George’s County

Residents with county-provided yard trim collection in Prince George’s County can leave their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. on Mondays through January.

Virginia

Alexandria

Those who receive city collection can place natural Christmas trees at their regular yard waste collection point, on their regularly scheduled collection day after Jan. 1 and before the end of the month.

The trees will be composted and should be prepared by removing all ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands. Trees should be out before 6 a.m.

To prepare natural wreaths and roping for collection, you should separate the greens from the wire.

Arlington

Get rid of your Christmas trees in Arlington with a special pickup on the first two full weeks of the new year.

Trees collected in January are turned into mulch available from county facilities.

From Jan. 5 through Jan. 16, place trees at the curb no later than 6 a.m. along with carts on your regular trash collection day after removing all decorations, nails and stands.

After Jan. 16, the trees are handled at curbside as part of regular year-round yard waste collection.

Fairfax County

In Fairfax County, natural Christmas trees will be collected from Jan. 5 to 16 for recycling.

After Jan. 16, you can schedule a brush special pickup to have the natural tree removed. Lights, decorations and stands must be removed.

Loudoun County

In Loudoun County, residents can leave their trees at these locations until mid-January:

Claude Moore Park (use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, follow Loudoun Park Lane until it ends) on 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling

(use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, follow Loudoun Park Lane until it ends) on 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling Franklin Park on 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville

on 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Dropoff Center on 21101 Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg

on 21101 Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg Lovettsville Game Protective Association on 16 South Berlin Pike in Lovettsville

on 16 South Berlin Pike in Lovettsville Meadows Pool Parking Lot on 42920 Center St. in South Riding

Prince William County

In Prince William County, as part of its yard waste collection program, residents can leave their cut Christmas trees on their scheduled yard waste collection day during the first two full weeks of January.

Residents may also drop off their trees at the following locations during their hours of operation:

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) on 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville (This drop-off area is in the parking lot and outlined with safety cones next to the building. It is only operational from Dec. 26 until Jan. 13).

on 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville (This drop-off area is in the parking lot and outlined with safety cones next to the building. It is only operational from Dec. 26 until Jan. 13). The Compost Facility on 13000 Hansen Farm Road in Manassas

on 13000 Hansen Farm Road in Manassas The Prince William County Landfill on 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.