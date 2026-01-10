Suspect in National Guard shooting indicted with new charges

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man accused of shooting two National Guard members, was indicted Friday on new charges in the U.S. District Court.

The indictment adds two new counts of assault with intent to kill, one count each for National Guardsmen — Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe — who initially worked to subdue Lakanwal at the scene of the Nov. 26 shooting.

Beckstrom was fatally shot during the incident as Wolfe sustained serious injuries.

Lakanwal, 29, had already faced multiple charges, including first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed and transporting a stolen firearm in interstate commerce.

“We are vigorously pursuing the prosecution of Lakanwal,” said U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro. “Nothing is off the table, and we will continue to weigh additional charges.”

Court documents say Lakanwal drove his Toyota Prius from his home in Washington state to D.C. On the day of the incident, Lakanwal allegedly opened fire without provocation at 17th and I Streets NW, near the Farragut West Metro Station, shooting Beckstrom and Wolfe in the head.

Two nearby majors in the National Guard responded immediately and subdued Lakanwal.

At the scene, investigators recovered a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver that had been reported stolen in Seattle in 2023, according to a release accompanying the indictment.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

Who were the National Guardsmen shot?

Wolfe and Beckstrom were both described as selfless and dedicated, and had been deployed to D.C. as part of President Donald Trump’s initiative to bolster public safety in the nation’s capital.

Wolfe was last reported to be “slowly recovering” from his injuries.

Originally from Martinsburg, West Virginia, which is about 75 miles northwest of D.C., Wolfe was assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard.

He joined the Guard in 2019, the year he graduated from high school.

Beckstrom, also from West Virginia, enlisted in June 2023 and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade of the West Virginia Army National Guard.

She had volunteered to work in the District over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.