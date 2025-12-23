D.C. National Guard shooting suspect facing 5 additional federal charges

Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged with five additional federal felonies, including first-degree premeditated murder while armed, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for D.C.

The man accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last month has been charged with five additional federal felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is now facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence or dangerous offense, transporting or receiving firearms in interstate or foreign commerce with the intent to commit an offense, and transporting or shipping a stolen firearm in interstate or foreign commerce.

Lakanwal had previously been charged with murder, assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for the shooting in Washington, D.C., Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 2.

Lakanwal is accused of shooting Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, both members of the West Virginia National Guard who had been deployed to the nation’s capital, in an ambush-style attack on Nov. 26. Beckstrom, 20, was shot in the head and died from her wounds the next day.

Wolfe, 24, was also shot in the head and critically wounded. As of earlier this month, he was able to breathe on his own and could stand with assistance. His medical team said on Dec. 12 that he was ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation, noting in a statement that he had made “extraordinary progress.”

Lakanwal was shot and wounded by another National Guard member during the attack and was taken into custody by the Secret Service, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint. He was hospitalized and initially placed on a ventilator. He made his first court appearance virtually from the hospital.

According to the complaint, the .357 Smith & Wesson revolver used in the shooting was legally purchased in Washington state by somebody else, who had died in 2023. Lakanwal allegedly tried to buy several other guns, including an AR-15 and a “Draco” or “compact, AK-47-style, stockless pistol,” claiming he needed them for protection for his job as a rideshare driver. On Nov. 14, he was eventually able to buy the revolver used in the shooting, the complaint alleged, which had been stolen from the original owner’s home several months after his death.

The complaint notes that Washington state law stipulates all firearm sales, “including private transfers—must be conducted through a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), which requires the purchaser to complete ATF Form 4473 and to undergo a state background check.”

The complaint also alleges Lakanwal bought ammo for the revolver the next day and then searched for “Washington, D.C.” and “The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500” in Google Maps.

Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021, multiple law enforcement sources previously told CBS News. He came to the U.S. under a Biden-era program for Afghan nationals called Operation Allies Welcome, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He and his family fled Taliban threats in Afghanistan’s Khost province and relocated to Kabul before being transferred to the United States, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News.



A CIA spokesperson confirmed that the suspect had worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, during the war in Afghanistan. CBS News also learned that the suspect led a team in the former Afghan national armed forces that worked directly with U.S. and British forces.