Why a close friend and colleague encouraged Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire

In a WTOP exclusive, former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile explains why she encouraged her friend, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire from Congress.

One of the people who encouraged D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire from Congress is her close friend: political strategist Donna Brazile.

Norton, who served in Congress for 35 years, said Tuesday she will retire at the end of her term on Jan. 3, 2027.

The 88-year-old had been facing pressure to retire, including from Brazile, who previously led the Democratic National Committee as acting chair.

In September 2025, Brazile wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post calling on Norton to step aside and let a new leader take charge.

Brazile joined WTOP’s Nick Iannelli to discuss why she pushed for Norton to retire.

Read and listen to the interview below.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

In a WTOP exclusive, anchor Nick Iannelli hears from Donna Brazile about Norton's retirement.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Nick Iannelli : Brazile joined us here on WTOP for an exclusive interview to talk about Norton’s announcement this week that she would not be running again.

Donna Brazile: In many ways, Eleanor’s service to D.C. was a continuation of her leadership during the Civil Rights Movement as well as the women’s movement. Eleanor has been a champion for D.C., but more importantly, a champion for our entire nation. Nick Iannelli : You know, what’s really unique about this job of D.C. delegate in Congress is it’s a heavy lift. It’s a heavy job. You don’t get a vote in Congress. You advocate for a city that is basically powerless to stop Congress from interfering with its laws. It’s a hard job, and you have to be relentless.

Donna Brazile: And she worked across the aisle. Eleanor forged relationships with Newt Gingrich when the Republicans took control of Congress in 1994, during congressional recess period while other members went home or allowed their staff to go on vacation, Eleanor worked harder because she said we had to be there for the residents of D.C. When I talked to her son the other day, he reminded me that she went out and bought an answering machine so that District residents could call her, not only at work, they also could leave a message at home, and she would have the staff play back the recording so that we could follow up and take care of the residents of the District of Columbia. Nick Iannelli : Would you say that she was reluctant to ultimately make this move, to not run after so many years of staying in this position, making this her life?

Donna Brazile: Eleanor has a one track mind when it comes to the District, she’s like, ‘Well, Congress is on recess, I’ll be back at work next week.’ She doesn’t intend to slow down, but at 88 she’s not as fast as she once was. Eleanor is not a quitter. The last thing she wanted to do was to quit at a time when D.C. is once again under attack from the federal government, but we encouraged her to do what we believe was in her own best interest, and that is to take care of herself, take care of her health. Quite honestly, she’s at an age now where we would like to make sure that she’s able to rest more, be more comfortable in her own home environment, and not run around the District. You know, it took almost three decades to get Eleanor to stop driving herself around the District. She went to every event across this city for over 30 years by driving herself. She wanted residents to know that she did not require staff to help her, but when the time came that the staff wanted to help her. She was reluctant even then, but we finally convinced her to allow us to help her. That’s Eleanor. She’s a strong woman. Nick Iannelli: Back in September, you came out publicly and wrote the Washington Post op-ed where you said that Eleanor Holmes Norton is like a second mother to you, but she should not run for reelection. What led up to that decision to come out and say that?

Donna Brazile: I started talking to her in the summer about thinking about retirement, and she didn’t like it at first. There are many people in D.C. who would like to see Eleanor Holmes Norton run again. There are many. They have called her, and I have called them back and said, ‘No, no, no, let her rest.’ Part of the problem was that she had just as many people telling her to ‘Run, run, run,’ as many of us who were saying ‘No, it’s time to pass the torch.’ Nick Iannelli: The Trump administration has challenged D.C.’s autonomy over the past year in many, many ways. It has made the position that Eleanor Holmes Norton holds more grueling. Do you think if President Trump had not won the election, that you would have continued to support her in that role?

Donna Brazile: I wanted Eleanor to consider retirement when she turned 80. I think had Kamala Harris won, I still would be in this position. Public service is Eleanor’s life. But as you know, no job can last forever. I told her in person, retirement from Congress is the right next chapter. She’s a champion. She’s my friend, and honestly, I’m happy that she finally got to this point, but it’s a journey of a lifetime to have worked with and for and seen Eleanor do so much for the people that she loves.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.