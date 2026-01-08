Federal transportation officials consider plan to scrap DC’s traffic cameras

D.C. lawmakers push back on a reported push to remove the city's automated traffic enforcement cameras, citing safety concerns and financial implications. Meanwhile, some in the region support the idea.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is weighing a proposal to eliminate the District’s automated traffic enforcement cameras.

The proposal was written by the DOT and sent to the White House, according to news outlet Politico, which obtained a copy of the plan. It would outlaw speed, red light and stop sign cameras throughout the city as part of the upcoming surface transportation bill, which Congress is hoping to pass this year.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a forceful rebuke of the plan. In a statement sent to WTOP, she said traffic cameras are “a critical tool in the work to save lives and make our streets safer,” adding that their removal would endanger people in the District.

According to Bowser, the move would “create a $1 billion hole in D.C.’s financial plan, which would mean cuts to everyday city services.”

At-Large D.C. Council member Christina Henderson echoed Bowser’s comments. Henderson partially credits traffic cameras for significantly reducing the number of traffic deaths in the District.

“I would love nothing more than for us to not have any revenue from traffic enforcement because hopefully that would mean that people are slowing down around the city,” she said.

However, Henderson noted that the removal may mean increased patrols by D.C. police, which is already stretched for resources.

“People should understand that without automated traffic enforcement, it doesn’t mean that traffic enforcement simply ceases to exist, but then we do have to revert back to old methods,” she said.

The proposal comes as traffic-related deaths decreased more than 50% last year in the District, with 25 reported fatalities compared to 52 in 2024.

In an emailed statement, D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who chairs the Committee on Transportation and the Environment, credits the STEER Act — legislation he authored — for holding dangerous drivers accountable.

“No one likes getting a ticket. But no one should have their life forever changed because someone couldn’t bother to show a little patience and drive safely,” Allen said.

D.C.’s traffic cameras have come a long way since 1999, when a few red light cameras were installed. Currently, 546 cameras are spread across the city, catching everything from speeding to bus lane violations. The District has also brought in a lot of money from fines, from $139.5 million in 2023 to $267.3 million in 2025.

Commuters believe traffic cams should go

However, commuters WTOP spoke with overwhelmingly support eliminating the cameras.

“I feel like it almost distracts drivers more sometimes because they slam on their brakes when they see them. I’ve seen that a lot,” said Betsy from Germantown, Maryland.

The proposal steps up the fight over D.C.’s large network of traffic cameras. Last September, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania, pushed a similar bill, saying the cameras are more about making money than keeping people safe.

“It really does feel like a money grab,” said Princess, who recently moved to the District from Texas. “It’s really expensive, especially with the cost of living out here. I don’t think it’s fair.”

While most drivers said they would support removing the cameras, not everyone shared that opinion.

“Personally, I don’t believe that it is the best idea in terms of just the safety of drivers,” said McKenzie, who lives in Northwest D.C. “Those cameras are necessary to catch people who are speeding.”

“I think they do help regulate, in general, controlling traffic and making sure people are safe on the roads,” she said.

WTOP has reached out to the Transportation Department for comment.