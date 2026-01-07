Celebrating 50 years of go-go music at DC’s Lincoln Theater

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday evening to pay tribute to go-go music and the genre's origins in D.C.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Celebrating 50 years of go-go music in DC's Lincoln Theater

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday evening at the Lincoln Theater in Northwest D.C. to pay tribute to the best go-go artists of the past year and honor the foundation of the genre created 50 years ago.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was on hand to welcome everyone to the 2026 Go-Go Awards and to accept a lifetime achievement award.

Bowser was awarded for her efforts to formally designate go-go as the District’s official music and to create pathways for future generations of D.C. artists, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“I have one more big budget coming down to the city council,” Bowser said, who announced she would not seek reelection this year. “We will invest in go-go.”

It was a star-studded event, featuring performances by legendary musicians like Kurtis Blow and Doug E. Fresh as well as the starts of the future, like Walker “Tre'” Johnson, a performer from D.C.

“When you hear those drums and that percussive rhythm and that funk, it just hits you right here,” Johnson said, slapping his chest. “It’s like soul music.”

Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor is a legendary hip-hop producer who’s credited with the early promotion of go-go music.

“The music’s very melodic. I love the percussions. It reminds me of my childhood days in Haiti, where I’m from,” Azor said.

“The culture of go-go is quietly moving up,” he added.

Hundreds stood in line to get inside the theater, including Red Summer, a longtime fan from D.C.

“I am a supporter of the Go-Go Museum and the culture and everything that’s happening here in D.C.,” Summer said.

The event was presented by the Go-Go Museum and Cafe, whose chairman, Ron Moten, thanked all the nominees and personnel who worked to make the event a success.

There was also a special tribute to Chuck Brown, considered the godfather of go-go.